Watch: Indian Boxer Neeraj Goyat’s Heated Altercation With US Boxer Causes Chaotic Scenes
Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat was seen getting involved in banter with US Boxer Anthony Taylor
Published : December 22, 2025 at 4:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Misfits Boxing 23 event in Dubai witnessed chaotic scenes as Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat was seen getting engaged in an ugly spat with US boxer Anthony Taylor. The fight broke out between the two opponents after Goyat delivered a dominant performance against Taylor via unanimous decision, showcasing control and technical superiority.
Goyat dictated the pace of the fixture with an effective combination and superior ring generalship. However, the chain of events after the match grabbed the spotlight, and the incident became one of the most discussed events on social media.
The tensions were high when Taylor approached Goay backstage and spiralled into a faceoff between the two. Goyal declined the handshake from the US boxer and responded curtly. Taylor then seemed frustrated and threw a water bottle at his rival boxer. The security personnel intervened as the two seemed to be turning out into a physical altercation.
Anthony Taylor is a coward LOOSER— Mohi (@mohithegoat) December 21, 2025
Couldn't beat Neeraj Goyat in the ring when given an opportunity,yet wanted to fight him backstage after the fight while he was getting his medical treatmentpic.twitter.com/Dq5KrHVsOC
In the brief altercation witnessed in the video, the two fighters were seen charging towards each other. The video was soon circulated on social media, and it made waves as many people commented on it.
Post-fight confrontations are not unheard of in combat sports and the clash highlighted the deeper tension between the two fighters. In a fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua in Miami a few days back, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski was engaged in a spat with Jack Doherty and members of his entourage.
The fight reportedly began as the spectators were exiting the Kaseya Centre after Joshua’s sixth-round knockout win over Paul. Joshua’s sixth-round knockout win over Paul went head-to-head in a concourse area. Some exchange of words between the groups resulted in a physical confrontation.