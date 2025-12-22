ETV Bharat / sports

Watch: Indian Boxer Neeraj Goyat’s Heated Altercation With US Boxer Causes Chaotic Scenes

Hyderabad: The Misfits Boxing 23 event in Dubai witnessed chaotic scenes as Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat was seen getting engaged in an ugly spat with US boxer Anthony Taylor. The fight broke out between the two opponents after Goyat delivered a dominant performance against Taylor via unanimous decision, showcasing control and technical superiority.

Goyat dictated the pace of the fixture with an effective combination and superior ring generalship. However, the chain of events after the match grabbed the spotlight, and the incident became one of the most discussed events on social media.

The tensions were high when Taylor approached Goay backstage and spiralled into a faceoff between the two. Goyal declined the handshake from the US boxer and responded curtly. Taylor then seemed frustrated and threw a water bottle at his rival boxer. The security personnel intervened as the two seemed to be turning out into a physical altercation.