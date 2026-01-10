ETV Bharat / sports

Neeraj Chopra Parts Ways With Legendary Coach Jan Zelezny After Dismal Campaign In World Championship

File Photo: Neeraj Chopra ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra ended his association with legendary coach Jan Zelezny on Saturday, January 9. Both of them released a joint statement to reveal the development while adoring each other. Zelezny has been a legendary javelin thrower himself and owns a world record of 98.48 meters. Chopra produced a mixed bag of results under Zelezny. He started on an impressive note with a 90-meter-plus throw in the very first competition working with him in the Doha Diamond League. With this performance, he reached the milestone which he had been trying to achieve for a long time. It placed him amongst the elite stars of the sport. Chopra said that his experience working with the Czech coach has been deeply special. He praised Zelezny for introducing him to a new range of exercises, which helped him elevate his game. “Working with Jan opened my eyes to so many new ideas. The way he thinks about technique, rhythm and movement is incredible, and I learnt a lot from every single session we had together,” Chopra said in a release.