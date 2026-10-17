‘Focus Is On Staging Strong Comeback Next Year’: Neeraj Chopra Reveals His Future Plans
Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra said he aims to stage a strong comeback next year.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian sports fraternity is missing its star javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, as he has been ruled out of the ongoing season with an injury. However, the 28-year-old said he aims to stage a strong comeback, focusing on delivering strong performances ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games.
"There’s still some time for the Olympics; it is going to be held in 2028. As you might know, I sustained an injury, but I am now in the process of making a comeback. My focus now is on staging a strong, solid comeback next year and delivering the kind of performance I’ve been aiming for,” Chopra said while speaking with reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the 2026 Audi Q3 in Mumbai.
India’s leading javelin throwers also praised the performances of Indian javelin throwers Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav at the recently concluded Asian Games 2026, where the duo won silver and bronze medals, respectively. He urged them to stay injury-free and enjoy the sport.
“There’s still some time for the Olympics; it is going to be held in 2028. As you might know, I sustained an injury, but I am now in the process of making a comeback” “My focus now is on staging a strong, solid comeback next year and delivering the kind of performance I’ve been aiming for” - Neeraj Chopra is eyeing for a comeback! https://t.co/hOV8ZVeMgI— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) October 17, 2026
"I think Yashvir and Rohit performed exceptionally well. At the last Asian Games, we secured two medals—a gold and a silver. This time around, even in the absence of Kishore (Kishore Jena) and me, we still managed to bring home two medals,” he added.
“The emergence of these new, young athletes is a very positive sign for India, showing that we have no shortage of talent. I wish them all the best for the future; I’d also advise them to take good care of themselves, stay injury-free, and simply enjoy their sport.”
Neeraj's performance at the world stage and his achievements
Neeraj Chopra has been a terrific performer for India in the Olympics. He won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the men's javelin throw. However, he missed the recent edition due to an ankle ligament injury during a training session.
Olympic Games: Gold at Tokyo 2021 (87.58 m) and secured a silver at Paris 2024 (89.45 m).
World Athletics Championships: Silver at Eugene 2022 and historic gold at Budapest 2023.
Other Gold Medals: Gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, 2018 Asian Games, 2017 Asian Athletics Championships, and set a U20 world record (86.48 m) en route to gold at the 2016 IAAF World U20 Championships.