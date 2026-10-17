ETV Bharat / sports

‘Focus Is On Staging Strong Comeback Next Year’: Neeraj Chopra Reveals His Future Plans

File photo: Neeraj Chopra ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The Indian sports fraternity is missing its star javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, as he has been ruled out of the ongoing season with an injury. However, the 28-year-old said he aims to stage a strong comeback, focusing on delivering strong performances ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games.

"There’s still some time for the Olympics; it is going to be held in 2028. As you might know, I sustained an injury, but I am now in the process of making a comeback. My focus now is on staging a strong, solid comeback next year and delivering the kind of performance I’ve been aiming for,” Chopra said while speaking with reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the 2026 Audi Q3 in Mumbai.

India’s leading javelin throwers also praised the performances of Indian javelin throwers Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav at the recently concluded Asian Games 2026, where the duo won silver and bronze medals, respectively. He urged them to stay injury-free and enjoy the sport. "I think Yashvir and Rohit performed exceptionally well. At the last Asian Games, we secured two medals—a gold and a silver. This time around, even in the absence of Kishore (Kishore Jena) and me, we still managed to bring home two medals,” he added. “The emergence of these new, young athletes is a very positive sign for India, showing that we have no shortage of talent. I wish them all the best for the future; I’d also advise them to take good care of themselves, stay injury-free, and simply enjoy their sport.”