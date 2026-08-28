ETV Bharat / sports

Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Diamond League Final Despite Skipping Zurich Event

Hyderabad: The last event before the final of the Diamond League in Zurich was held on Thursday, and it was supposed to determine the six athletes who will qualify for the Diamond League final. Double Olympic medalist and star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final despite not taking part in the Zurich event. Neeraj booked a berth in the final despite skipping three of the five meetings.

Neeraj competed only in the Lausanne Diamond League and Doha Diamond League, recording a throw of 88.05m and 85.69m, respectively. With those results, he amassed a total of 12 points. He finished in second place in Lausanne and in fourth place in Doha. Those results were good enough to cement his place in the Diamond League final.

Who won the Zurich Diamond League?

Commonwealth Games 2026 champion Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage won the event with a massive throw of 92.07m. He has been in exceptional form this year, registering two throws more than 90m and seven beyond 88m. He will be the man to beat in the Diamond League Final next week.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters, a former world champion, finished in second place with the best effort of 86.93m. Poland’s Dawid Wegner occupied the third spot with a throw of 85.16m.