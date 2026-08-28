Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Diamond League Final Despite Skipping Zurich Event
Neeraj Chopra has secured his berth in the Diamond League final, accumulating 12 points after the five events.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 10:50 AM IST
Hyderabad: The last event before the final of the Diamond League in Zurich was held on Thursday, and it was supposed to determine the six athletes who will qualify for the Diamond League final. Double Olympic medalist and star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final despite not taking part in the Zurich event. Neeraj booked a berth in the final despite skipping three of the five meetings.
Neeraj competed only in the Lausanne Diamond League and Doha Diamond League, recording a throw of 88.05m and 85.69m, respectively. With those results, he amassed a total of 12 points. He finished in second place in Lausanne and in fourth place in Doha. Those results were good enough to cement his place in the Diamond League final.
🚨 HUMONGOUS, MASSIVE, MONSTROUS ROCKET - 92.07 meters 🚀🚀💥💥— SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) August 28, 2026
Sri Lankan 🇱🇰 Rumesh Pathirage did a monstrous 9️⃣2️⃣.0️⃣7️⃣ meter in JAVELIN throw at Zurich Diamond League 💎
This guy is simply at another level
WATCH 👇
Credits: TZA pic.twitter.com/EM8OA2Rv3p
Who won the Zurich Diamond League?
Commonwealth Games 2026 champion Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage won the event with a massive throw of 92.07m. He has been in exceptional form this year, registering two throws more than 90m and seven beyond 88m. He will be the man to beat in the Diamond League Final next week.
Grenada’s Anderson Peters, a former world champion, finished in second place with the best effort of 86.93m. Poland’s Dawid Wegner occupied the third spot with a throw of 85.16m.
Results of #ZurichDL mean Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the #DiamondLeague final in Brussels. Let’s see how Neeraj plans his next month - Will he compete in both DL final & World Ultimate before Asian Games or will he choose one of the two. Best wishes to him #IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/a3Ffp58Zoz— Rahul Bhutani (@BhutaniRahul) August 28, 2026
How are points in the Diamond League calculated?
At each Diamond League meet, the top eight athletes are awarded points. They are in descending order (The player who finishes first gets eight points, followed by seven, six, five, four, three, two and one point for positions from second to eighth). At the end of qualifying events, the top six athletes with the most points qualify for the final event. In case of a tie, the athlete with the season-best performance moves to the next stage.
Athletes to qualify for the Diamond League final (Men's Javelin Throw)
Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka) - 39 points
Anderson Peters (Grenada) - 35 points
Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) - 23 points
Curtis Thompson (USA) - 20 points
Julius Yego (Kenya) - 13 points
Neeraj Chopra (India) - 12 points