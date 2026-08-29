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Big Blow For India! Neeraj Chopra Ruled Out From Asian Games Due To Ankle Injury

Neeraj Chopra will rest for the 2026 season following an ankle ligament tear.

Neeraj Chopra out from asian games
File photo: Neeraj Chopra (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 29, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The Indian contingent has suffered a big blow ahead of the Asian Games as star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out. The 28-year-old suffered an ankle ligament tear during training and has decided to rest for the remainder of the season. Chopra has won medals at several multi-nation events and was a strong gold medal prospect for the upcoming Asian Games as well.

Chopra took to his Instagram handle to announce the decision to pull out from the continental event. He revealed the decision to sit out for the rest of the season after consulting with his doctor and medical team.

“Unfortunately, shortly after, I sustained a ligament tear in my ankle during training,” Chopra wrote. “After discussions with my doctor and team, we’ve decided that I will sit out the rest of this season.”

“It’s disappointing, especially because I felt close to finding my rhythm,” Chopra said. “But as they say, setbacks are a part of the journey. My focus now is on recovering well and coming back even stronger,” he added.

More to follow…

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NEERAJ CHOPRA INJURY
NEERAJ CHOPRA ASIAN GAMES 2026
ASIAN GAMES 2026 NEWS
NEERAJ CHOPRA NEWS
NEERAJ CHOPRA OUT FROM ASIAN GAMES

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