ETV Bharat / sports

Big Blow For India! Neeraj Chopra Ruled Out From Asian Games Due To Ankle Injury

Hyderabad: The Indian contingent has suffered a big blow ahead of the Asian Games as star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out. The 28-year-old suffered an ankle ligament tear during training and has decided to rest for the remainder of the season. Chopra has won medals at several multi-nation events and was a strong gold medal prospect for the upcoming Asian Games as well.

Chopra took to his Instagram handle to announce the decision to pull out from the continental event. He revealed the decision to sit out for the rest of the season after consulting with his doctor and medical team.