Neeraj Chopra Name Missing From Rome Diamond League Entry List; Sachin Yadav To Make Debut
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is likely to miss the Rome Diamond League, while Sachin Yadav will make his debut.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is likely not to participate in the Rome leg of the Diamond League as his name is not on the entry list. The event, which is scheduled on June 4, will also make its debut in the Italian capital city.
The entry list for the Rome Leg of the Diamond League doesn’t feature Neeraj as he is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Turkey. The javelin thrower is recovering from a back injury.
The Rome field is set, and the Javelin world also has eyes on the Rabat Diamond League scheduled for May 31. The entry list for Morocco is yet to be released, and it is expected to feature another heavy-hitting lineup.
Sachin Yadav comes into the competition after a breakthrough period. He arrives in Rome after a stellar performance at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, where he finished in fourth position in a lineup which included stalwarts. Chopra struggled in the final, but Yadav registered a personal best of 86.27m.
Sachin Yadav is set to make his #DiamondLeague debut at #RomeDL on 4th June. Neeraj Chopra's name isn't in the entry list that features Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage of Sri Lanka. Best wishes Sachin #IndianAthletics #GoldenGala pic.twitter.com/u5BY7IEta4— Rahul Bhutani (@BhutaniRahul) May 11, 2026
In Rome, Yadav will be stacked with some of the toughest competitors in the form of Julian Weber, reigning Diamond League champion Jakub Vadlejch and former double world champion Anderson Peters.
The absence of Neeraj Chopra is the talking point in the javelin world. Neeraj is recovering from a back injury that troubled him in the World Championship last year. Before returning to the action this year, Neeraj wants to get fully fit to compete.
Chopra also parted ways with the legendary Jan Zelezny of the Czech Republic, who was coaching him. After the 2025 season, when Neeraj achieved his goal of throwing above 90 meters (90.23 meters in Doha).
Yadav demonstrated his readiness for the event earlier this April with an 81.95m effort during the Indian Athletics Series 3 in New Delhi. However, it will be a big challenge for him to step up for the country in the absence of the top athlete of the country.