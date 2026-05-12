ETV Bharat / sports

Neeraj Chopra Name Missing From Rome Diamond League Entry List; Sachin Yadav To Make Debut

Hyderabad: Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is likely not to participate in the Rome leg of the Diamond League as his name is not on the entry list. The event, which is scheduled on June 4, will also make its debut in the Italian capital city.

The entry list for the Rome Leg of the Diamond League doesn’t feature Neeraj as he is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Turkey. The javelin thrower is recovering from a back injury.

The Rome field is set, and the Javelin world also has eyes on the Rabat Diamond League scheduled for May 31. The entry list for Morocco is yet to be released, and it is expected to feature another heavy-hitting lineup.

Sachin Yadav comes into the competition after a breakthrough period. He arrives in Rome after a stellar performance at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, where he finished in fourth position in a lineup which included stalwarts. Chopra struggled in the final, but Yadav registered a personal best of 86.27m.