ETV Bharat / sports

Neeraj Chopra At Lausanne Diamond League: Where And How To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Event?

Neeraj Chopra ( AFP )

Hyderabad: Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is all set to return to the Diamond League action as he will appear in the men’s javelin throw in Laussane. The event is critical for the Indian star as a spot in the final of the Diamond League series will be at stake while he takes part in one of the strongest fields this season. The event comes only a few days after the recently held Commonwealth Games, where Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage clinched gold with a huge effort of 89.75m to clinch the gold medal. Chopra grabbed the second spot by covering a distance of 85.83m. Pathirage has been in form this season, and he is one of the strongest contenders to win the event. However, Lausanne has been a happy hunting ground for Chopra. He won the event in 2022 and 2023. He finished second in 2024 with the then season-best of 89.49m. Full list of competitors in men’s javelin throw Neeraj Chopra (IND) — PB: 90.23m Rumesha Tharanga Pathirage (SRI) — PB: 92.62m Anderson Peters (GRN) — PB: 93.07m Curtis Thompson (USA) — PB: 87.76m