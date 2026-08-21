Neeraj Chopra At Lausanne Diamond League: Where And How To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Event?
Neeraj Chopra will make an appearance in the Lausanne Diamond League, and a spot in the finals is at stake.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is all set to return to the Diamond League action as he will appear in the men’s javelin throw in Laussane. The event is critical for the Indian star as a spot in the final of the Diamond League series will be at stake while he takes part in one of the strongest fields this season.
The event comes only a few days after the recently held Commonwealth Games, where Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage clinched gold with a huge effort of 89.75m to clinch the gold medal. Chopra grabbed the second spot by covering a distance of 85.83m.
🚨 NEERAJ CHOPRA WILL BE IN ACTION TONIGHT 🔥🔥— SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) August 21, 2026
Neeraj will hurl the Javelin in Diamond League - Lausanne 🇨🇭 tonight in a competitive field (Rumesh, Keshorn, Anderson Peters, Jakub and others) with DL finals place on the line
⏰11.52 pm
📺 Wanda Diamond League YT pic.twitter.com/6bPCWS5mrD
Pathirage has been in form this season, and he is one of the strongest contenders to win the event. However, Lausanne has been a happy hunting ground for Chopra. He won the event in 2022 and 2023. He finished second in 2024 with the then season-best of 89.49m.
NEERAJ CHOPRA will be in action tonight at the Lausanne Diamond League! ✨— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 21, 2026
⏲️ 11:52 PM IST
📺 Diamond League's official YouTube channel
Major competitors: Rumesh Pathirage, Anderson Peters, Keshorn Walcott, Jakub Vadlejch. #LausanneDL pic.twitter.com/WaNYdm5U45
Full list of competitors in men’s javelin throw
Neeraj Chopra (IND) — PB: 90.23m
Rumesha Tharanga Pathirage (SRI) — PB: 92.62m
Anderson Peters (GRN) — PB: 93.07m
Curtis Thompson (USA) — PB: 87.76m
Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) — PB: 90.88m
Keshorn Walcott (TTO) — PB: 90.16m
Julian Weber (GER) — PB: 91.51m
Simon Wieland (SUI) — PB: 82.26m
How can Chopra qualify for the Diamond League final?
The top six athletes qualify for the final event in the Diamond League series. Also, one extra athlete can qualify for the competition through the wildcards. In the current fray, Rumesha Tharanga Pathirage and Anderson Peters have already qualified for the final and only spots are vacant to qualify via the rankings.
Chopra is at the seventh position with five points, and in the Diamond League, the winners get points from 8 to 1 (the winner gets 8, the last-positioned thrower gets 1). Above Neeraj, Thomas Rohler and Julius Yego are positioned with nine points. However, neither of them is part of the event lineup, and so at least five points would secure qualification in the final for him.
Thus, he needs to finish in the top four.
When is the Laussane Diamond League?
The men’s javelin final in the Laussane Diamond League is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 21.
Where to watch the Laussane Diamond League in India?
Indian viewers can watch the Lausanne Diamond League on Sports18. On the other hand, the