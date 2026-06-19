ETV Bharat / sports

Neeraj Chopra Back In Action! Where And How To Watch Doha Diamond League 2026 Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: Double Olympic medallist and former world champion Neeraj Chopra is all set to return to action in the 2026 season with the Doha Diamond League on June 19. He will be back at the javelin event after recovering from a back injury. The Indian javelin star will be back at the venue where he broke the 90-metre barrier for the first time when he registered a throw of 90.23m last year for the first time.

Neeraj will look to compete in a strong field, including Sri Lankan athlete Rumesh Tharanga who recently threw a strong throw of 92.62m.

Following are the details regarding the live streaming of the Doha Diamond League

Which event did Neeraj last compete in?

Neeraj last participated in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, in September 2025.

When did Neeraj last take part in the Doha Diamond League?

The Indian javelin star will make his fourth consecutive Doha Diamond League appearance. His last participation was in 2025, where he registered his personal best with a national record throw of 90.23m.

He finished in second place in the event behind Julian Weber of Germany, who clocked a throw of 91.06 metres.

Where and how to watch the Doha Diamond League live streaming?

Neeraj’s event at the Doha Diamond League is scheduled to take place at 11:14 PM IST on June 19. In India, the event will be streamed live on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel and Facebook page also.