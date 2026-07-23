ETV Bharat / sports

Need Education System That Inspires Confidence: Abhinav Bindra

New Delhi: India's first individual Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra on Thursday called for an education system that "inspires confidence" amid raging protests against irregularities in the NEET exam that led to suicides by multiple students across the country.

Bindra avoided a direct comment on the ongoing movement that is seeking the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan but stressed the need for a transparent and merit-based system.

"I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them," he posted on X.