Nearly 5000 Runners From Across India Participate In 16th Guwahati Half Marathon In Assam
Assam’s Business hub, Guwahati, hosts high spirited runnning event organised by IIT Guwahati as part of Techniche, an annual techno-management festival.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Guwahati: The 16th edition of the Guwahati Half Marathon (GHM), organised by the IIT Guwahati, drew nearly 5,000 participants on Sunday as part of the Techniche, an annual techno-management festival.
Carrying the theme ‘Run for Quality Education’, the event took place on National Highway 27 near Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bardoloi Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.
The half-marathon featured people from all walks, professions and age-groups, who participated in two primary categories: the 21-kilometre Glory Run and the 6-kilometre Spirit Run.
Member of the organising committee, Uday Ingle, said the Glory Run attracted approximately over 700 experienced runners, while the Spirit Run, open to the general public, saw about 4000 participants from various age groups and backgrounds.
“We will announce the top three winners soon, who will get cash prizes totalling Rs 2.5 lakh in three male and female categories. Additionally, all participants in the Glory Run received medals and certificates, while Spirit Run finishers were awarded certificates for their participation,” he said.
The marathon attracted star runners like Vinod Patgiri, Nabin Dagar, and Hima Chetri, competing alongside professional athletes, amateur runners, and students. Organisers ensured all necessary facilities were provided to the contestants to make the event smooth and enjoyable.
The Guwahati Half Marathon has become a prominent annual event, drawing runners from across India, particularly the Northeast region. Last year’s edition, themed “Run for a Healthier Society,” saw about 4,000 runners, making it the largest student marathon in the country. Each year, the event adopts a unique theme aimed at raising awareness and inspiring the community to engage in social causes.
In addition to the race, Team Techniche conducted a donation campaign at a local orphanage before the marathon. Books and educational materials were distributed among children, reinforcing the event’s message of promoting quality education.
ETV Bharat served as the media partner for the event, helping to amplify the message and reach a wider audience. The GHM continues to be a significant platform for promoting fitness, social awareness, and community engagement across the region.
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