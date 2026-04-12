ETV Bharat / sports

Nearly 5000 Runners From Across India Participate In 16th Guwahati Half Marathon In Assam

Nearly 5000 Runners From Across India Participate In 16th Guwahati Half Marathon In Assam ( ETV Bharat )

Guwahati: The 16th edition of the Guwahati Half Marathon (GHM), organised by the IIT Guwahati, drew nearly 5,000 participants on Sunday as part of the Techniche, an annual techno-management festival. Carrying the theme ‘Run for Quality Education’, the event took place on National Highway 27 near Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bardoloi Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. Nearly 5000 Runners From Across India Participate In 16th Guwahati Half Marathon In Assam (ETV Bharat) The half-marathon featured people from all walks, professions and age-groups, who participated in two primary categories: the 21-kilometre Glory Run and the 6-kilometre Spirit Run. Member of the organising committee, Uday Ingle, said the Glory Run attracted approximately over 700 experienced runners, while the Spirit Run, open to the general public, saw about 4000 participants from various age groups and backgrounds.