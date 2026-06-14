NBA 2026: New York Knicks Win Title After 53 Years Thanks To An Impressive Performance Against Spurs
The New York Knicks ended their wait to win the title on Saturday, winning the best-of-seven NBA Finals 4-1.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Jason Brunson propelled the New York Knicks to a victory in Game 5 of the best-of-seven NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs by scoring a sensational 45 points in the match. The team emerged victorious by 94-90 to win their first NBA title after a gap of 53 years on Saturday.
The Knicks won the best-of-seven NBA Finals 4-1. The loss denied Victor Wembanyama and his young Spurs teammates the chance to clinch the trophy for the first time since 1973.
The Knicks produced one of the most memorable comebacks in Finals history, recovering from 29 points down in game four. They won for the fourth time in the series, taking an unassailable lead and securing the title.
FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 53 YEARS, THE KNICKS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS 🏆— NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2026
New York defeats San Antonio 4-1 in the NBA Finals, capturing their third championship in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/i1gmntBe06
The Knicks were lagging behind by 16 points in the second quarter and were trailing by 10 in the fourth quarter, but Brunson dished out an impressive performance to guide his team to the victory.
He set the record for most points in a Finals game by a Knicks player, breaking Willis Reed’s 38 in Game 3 of the team’s 1970 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
" after 53 years, the knicks are finally nba champions once again!"— NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2026
the new york knicks win their first championship since 1973 🏆 pic.twitter.com/7JqXe4cU9e
“I’ve got no words. I don’t know what I’m feeling. I’m in awe. Whenever someone counts us out, we find a way to come back and do something about it,” he said after the match.
French star Wembanyama amassed 19 points, pulled off 14 rebounds and blocked five shots. Rookie Dylan Harper accumulated 25 points for the San Antonio Spurs.
FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1973— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 14, 2026
THE NEW YORK KNICKS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS!!! pic.twitter.com/xJgH88bSTc
Arrests made in New York City after Knicks win NBA Championship
New York Knicks won their first NBA championship in 53 years on Saturday night. The celebrations were marred by mayhem and violence, including gunshots in Times Square. The rowdy fans were seen in conflict with police, smashing windshields, scaling scaffolding, light poles and a statue.
Gunshots were fired near 42nd Street and Broadway, as quoted in an AFP report. A video from a bystander captured the sound of at least seven shots, and it showed people crouching and running for cover.