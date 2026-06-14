ETV Bharat / sports

NBA 2026: New York Knicks Win Title After 53 Years Thanks To An Impressive Performance Against Spurs

Hyderabad: Jason Brunson propelled the New York Knicks to a victory in Game 5 of the best-of-seven NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs by scoring a sensational 45 points in the match. The team emerged victorious by 94-90 to win their first NBA title after a gap of 53 years on Saturday.

The Knicks won the best-of-seven NBA Finals 4-1. The loss denied Victor Wembanyama and his young Spurs teammates the chance to clinch the trophy for the first time since 1973.

The Knicks produced one of the most memorable comebacks in Finals history, recovering from 29 points down in game four. They won for the fourth time in the series, taking an unassailable lead and securing the title.

The Knicks were lagging behind by 16 points in the second quarter and were trailing by 10 in the fourth quarter, but Brunson dished out an impressive performance to guide his team to the victory.