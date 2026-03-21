ETV Bharat / sports

National TT Championships: Manav, Yashaswini Claim Maiden Crowns

Indore: PSPB paddlers Manav Thakkar and Yashaswini Ghorpade clinched their maiden singles titles at the 87th UTT Senior National Table Tennis Championships, delivering standout performances at the Abhay Prasal Stadium here on Saturday.

In the men's final, top seed Manav, 5’10” paddler from Vadodara in Gujarat, lived up to his billings with a commanding 11-2, 11-4, 6-11, 11-9, 11-3 victory over Jeet Chandra of Railways. The Petroleum Sports Promotion Board star dominated from the outset, racing through the opening two games with ease.

Although Jeet briefly pushed back to take the third game, he struggled to replicate the sharp form that carried him through the semifinals. Manav quickly regained control, sealing the contest 11-3 in the fifth game to cap off an emphatic title run.

Manav booked his place in the final with a dominant straight 11-8, 11-5, 11-7, 11-6 win over former national champion Harmeet Desai, controlling rallies throughout with sharp, attacking play.

In the other men's semifinal, Jeet overcame Ronit Bhanja also of Railways 11-8, 11-5, 8-11, 11-4, 7-11, 7-11, 11-7 in a hard-fought seven-game battle. After letting an early lead slip, Jeet regained composure in the decider to seal victory.

Pulsating affair

The women’s final delivered everything one would expect from a title clash: intensity, momentum swings, and a finish that kept everyone on edge till the very last point. Finally, Yashaswini etched her name into the record books, clinching her title with a hard-fought 11-6, 12-14, 11-5, 9-11, 13-11, 6-11, 11-8 victory over the young and fearless Syndrela Das also of PSPB.

Yashaswini,the 20-year-old from Bengaluru, showed resilience in her semifinal, bouncing back after dropping the first game to defeat Suhana Saini of Haryana 6-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-8, 11-3.

The other semifinal provided the most dramatic moment of the day, as teenager Syndrela hailing from West Bengal stunned defending champion Diya Chitale 7-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-9, 3-11, 3-11, 13-11 in a pulsating encounter. The West Bengal paddler came out fearlessly, surging ahead early and putting the experienced Diya under pressure with her aggressive play. However, Diya representing Reserve Bank of India responded like a seasoned campaigner, fighting back to push the match into a decider and even taking a strong lead, moving ahead 7-3 and then reaching 10-8, just a couple of points from victory.