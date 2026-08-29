Why Is National Sports Day Celebrated On August 29?: History And Significance
National Sports Day is celebrated on 29th August to commemorate the sporting tradition of the country in honour of Major Dhyan Chand.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST
Hyderabad: Today, August 29, marks an annual tradition in the country where National Sports Day is celebrated. The day marks the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chanda, an important figure in the Indian sports annals.
The event, which started as a tribute to a hockey legend, has turned into a nationwide effort to promote and encourage more and more people to adopt sports as part of their lives. The first occasion when the National Sports Day was observed was in 1995, and it has been celebrated nationwide since 2012.
How is National Sports Day 2026 being celebrated?
National Sports Day 2026 is a three-day nationwide campaign from August 28 to August 30. The celebrations are being held under the theme of Khelega Bharat, Jeetega Bharat. The celebration is on three pillars: ‘Tribute, Play and Move’.
Celebrating the spirit of sport on #NationalSportsDay, observed to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, the ‘Hockey Wizard’.— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 29, 2026
Honouring the passion, discipline and determination that make sport truly inspiring.@Media_SAI @TheHockeyIndia @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/7p8kQoMt3B
On the first day of the campaign, a tribute to Major Dhyan Chand is being paid. India’s sporting heritage is being celebrated via ceremonies and social media challenges. The second day or the second phase, comes in the ‘Play’ category with the slogan "Ek Ghanta Khel Ke Maidan Mein". Everyone is encouraged to play sports for at least one hour.
The third day of the campaign is ‘Move’, which encourages people to join active lifestyle events. Participate in cycling rallies, walkathons, or ‘Special Sundays on Cycle’.
Why is National Sports Day celebrated on August 29?
National Sports Day marks the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, and it is basically in memory of the former great. He was born on August 29, 1905, and it is his 121st birth anniversary today.
Dhyan Chand was part of the Indian teams that won three Olympic gold medals (1928 Amsterdam, 1932 Los Angeles and 1936 Berlin). He led the team in the 1936 Games, and they beat hosts Germany 8-1 in the final. Dhyan Chand resumed his international career in 1926. He was also conferred with the Padma Bhushan in 1956 and passed away on December 3, 1979.
#NationalSportsDay is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, whose legacy continues to inspire generations.— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 28, 2026
Celebrating the values of discipline, teamwork & determination that sport instils in us.
Happy National Sports Day! pic.twitter.com/bou1vIGo2O
Also, in his honour, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award was renamed the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in August 2021.
Dhyan Chand's performance in the Olympics
In Amsterdam 1928, Dhyan Chand was the leading goal-scorer of the tournament with 14 goals in 5 matches. India were a dominant force in that edition, scoring 29 goals while conceding zero. In 1932, he scored 12 goals from two matches. In the 1936 edition, he was again the leading goal-scorer in the competition. The Indian team scored a total of 38 goals across 5 matches while conceding only 1.