ETV Bharat / sports

Why Is National Sports Day Celebrated On August 29?: History And Significance

Hyderabad: Today, August 29, marks an annual tradition in the country where National Sports Day is celebrated. The day marks the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chanda, an important figure in the Indian sports annals.

The event, which started as a tribute to a hockey legend, has turned into a nationwide effort to promote and encourage more and more people to adopt sports as part of their lives. The first occasion when the National Sports Day was observed was in 1995, and it has been celebrated nationwide since 2012.

How is National Sports Day 2026 being celebrated?

National Sports Day 2026 is a three-day nationwide campaign from August 28 to August 30. The celebrations are being held under the theme of Khelega Bharat, Jeetega Bharat. The celebration is on three pillars: ‘Tribute, Play and Move’.

On the first day of the campaign, a tribute to Major Dhyan Chand is being paid. India’s sporting heritage is being celebrated via ceremonies and social media challenges. The second day or the second phase, comes in the ‘Play’ category with the slogan "Ek Ghanta Khel Ke Maidan Mein". Everyone is encouraged to play sports for at least one hour.