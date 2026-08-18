ETV Bharat / sports

National Sports Awards 2025: No Khel Ratna Recommendation; 17 Names Get Arjuna Awards

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the National Sports Awards 2025 on Tuesday, and 17 sportspersons have been honoured with the Arjuna Award. However, the biggest talking point is the absence of any recipient for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna. It is the top sporting honour in the country, and the Sports Ministry didn’t have any recommendation for the prestigious award, which would leave it vacant.

Third year with no Khel Ratna recommendation

The occasion marks only the third time when no athlete has been honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna. Similar instances occurred in 2008 and 2014.

The National Sports Awards selection committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd.) Arun Kumar Mishra sent their recommendations to the sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya for final assent. Sports Ministry announced the awards on Tuesday.

Who are all honoured with the Arjuna Award?

Some of the names in the list of 17 sportspersons include chess players Divya Deshmukh and Vidit Gujrathi, Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver medallist boxer Narender, and Commonwealth Games 2026 bronze medallist Tejaswin Shankar.

Divya Deshmukh’s selection comes on the back of her historic achievement of winning the FIDE Women’s World Cup, becoming the first Indian to do so. Shankar has been named considering his consistent performances in recent years, including a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games in the Decathlon. He also won a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games 2026.

List of Arjun Awardees