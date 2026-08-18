National Sports Awards 2025: No Khel Ratna Recommendation; 17 Names Get Arjuna Awards
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have not named any recipient for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the National Sports Awards 2025 on Tuesday, and 17 sportspersons have been honoured with the Arjuna Award. However, the biggest talking point is the absence of any recipient for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna. It is the top sporting honour in the country, and the Sports Ministry didn’t have any recommendation for the prestigious award, which would leave it vacant.
Third year with no Khel Ratna recommendation
The occasion marks only the third time when no athlete has been honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna. Similar instances occurred in 2008 and 2014.
𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓.— SansadTV (@sansad_tv) August 18, 2026
Badminton stars Treesa Jolly and Pullela Gayatri Gopichand, along with 15 other sportspersons from various disciplines, will receive the Arjuna Award for outstanding performance… pic.twitter.com/601Gu34n3Z
The National Sports Awards selection committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd.) Arun Kumar Mishra sent their recommendations to the sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya for final assent. Sports Ministry announced the awards on Tuesday.
Who are all honoured with the Arjuna Award?
Some of the names in the list of 17 sportspersons include chess players Divya Deshmukh and Vidit Gujrathi, Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver medallist boxer Narender, and Commonwealth Games 2026 bronze medallist Tejaswin Shankar.
Divya Deshmukh’s selection comes on the back of her historic achievement of winning the FIDE Women’s World Cup, becoming the first Indian to do so. Shankar has been named considering his consistent performances in recent years, including a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games in the Decathlon. He also won a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games 2026.
List of Arjun Awardees
- Tejaswin Shankar (athletics)
- Muhammed Ajmal V (athletics)
- Priyanka Goswami (athletics)
- Treesa Jolly (badminton)
- Pullela Gayatri Gopichand (badminton)
- Narender (boxing)
- Vidit Santosh Gujarathi (chess)
- Divya Jitendra Deshmukh (chess)
- Dhanush Srikanth (deaf shooting)
- Lalremsiami (hockey)
- Rajkumar Pal (hockey)
- Surjeet (kabaddi)
- Pooja (kabaddi)
- Rudransh Khandelwal (para-shooting)
- Ekta Bhyan (para-athletics)
- Arvind Singh (rowing)
- Akhil Sheoran (shooting)
I. Arumainayagam conferred with Lifetime Achievement
Arumainayagam, who was part of the gold-medal-winning Indian football team in the 1962 Asian Games, was given the Arjuna Award for Lifetime Achievement.
Five coaches get Dronacharya Award
The Dronacharya Award is given to the coaches for doing notable work in the field of their respective sport and helping young athletes excel in international events. The following are the Dronacharya awardees
Regular category
Parveer Singh (Athletics)
Chhote Lal Yadav (boxing)
Neha Nandkumar Chavan (Shooting).
Lifetime Achievement award
Dharmendra Singh Yadav (boxing)
Virender Kumar (wrestling)