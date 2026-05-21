ETV Bharat / sports

National Anti-Doping Act Set To Be Amended; Ministry Proposes Five-Year Jail For Suppliers

New Delhi: The recently amended National Anti-Doping Act will be modified once again to criminalise the trafficking and distribution of prohibited substances to athletes, with a jail term of up to five years for suppliers, targeting even medical practitioners if they knowingly prescribe banned drugs. The amendments have been uploaded on the Sports Ministry's website for requisite feedback from the public, with the deadline for submission being June 18.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the amended bill will be tabled during the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament after considering the feedback.

"Whoever administers or applies to an athlete, for or in connection with doping in sport...shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to (five) years, or with a fine which may extend up to (two lakh) rupees, or both," the proposed amendment states.

Mandaviya, who has long advocated for aggressive awareness campaigns to tackle the menace, said criminalising the organised supply of banned drugs is a necessity.

"Doping is no longer just a sporting violation; it has evolved into an organised ecosystem exploiting athletes," Mandaviya said in an interaction with the media here.

"We only punish those who are consuming, but suppliers need to be targeted as well. So, whether it is a coach, a manager, a fellow athlete or anyone who has direct access to an athlete, those found guilty of being part of the supply chain will be prosecuted if these amendments go through," he added.

Criminalisation of doping was a major talking point at the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Global Anti-Doping Intelligence and Investigations Network (GAIIN) Final Conference, and Mandaviya had announced the government's plan to bring in penal provisions to tackle the menace.

India, which has topped the WADA's global list of dope offenders for the past three years, is aspiring to become an Olympic host in 2036 and has bagged the 2030 Commonwealth Games already, but the country's poor doping record could become a major hindrance to that plan.