Australian Open 2026: Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Tournament Before Third Round Clash Against Maddison Inglis
Naomi Osaka announced on her Instagram handle that she is pulling out of the first Major of the year.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former World No.1 in the WTA rankings, Naomi Osaka withdrawn from the Australian Open ahead of her third round clash against Maddison Inglis on Saturday, January 24. Consequently, Inglis made it to the fourth round with a walkover win in the match. Notably, Maddison became the first Australian since Ashleigh Barty to reach the round of 16 in the competition.
Four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka had outplayed Romania’s Sorana Cirstea in the second round. The fixture ended in a frosty handshake between the two opponents. A few hours before her third-round contest, the Japanese took to her Instagram story to announce her withdrawal from the Australian Open. The Japanese player hinted that her body cannot take the toll anymore.
I’ve had to make the difficult decision to withdraw to address something my body needs attention for after my last match. I was so excited to keep going, and this run meant the most to me, so having to stop here breaks my heart, but I can’t risk doing any further damage, so I can get back on the court."
"Thanks for all the love and support...I’m so grateful everyone embraced me so much."
Osaka suffered a similar fate in 2025 as she had to retire in her third-round match against Belinda Bencic due to an abdominal injury. The discomfort led her to be ruled out of the competition.
Who is Naomi Osaka?
Osaka is currently ranked in 16th place in the WTA rankings and has a career-high ranking of 1, which she reached in 2019. She became the first Asian player to hold the top spot in the rankings. The 28-year-old has won four Grand Slam titles so far in an illustrious career. She has won two Australian Open (2019, 2021) and two US Open (2018, 2020) titles. Also, she is the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam.