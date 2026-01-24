ETV Bharat / sports

Australian Open 2026: Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Tournament Before Third Round Clash Against Maddison Inglis

Hyderabad: Former World No.1 in the WTA rankings, Naomi Osaka withdrawn from the Australian Open ahead of her third round clash against Maddison Inglis on Saturday, January 24. Consequently, Inglis made it to the fourth round with a walkover win in the match. Notably, Maddison became the first Australian since Ashleigh Barty to reach the round of 16 in the competition.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka had outplayed Romania’s Sorana Cirstea in the second round. The fixture ended in a frosty handshake between the two opponents. A few hours before her third-round contest, the Japanese took to her Instagram story to announce her withdrawal from the Australian Open. The Japanese player hinted that her body cannot take the toll anymore.

I’ve had to make the difficult decision to withdraw to address something my body needs attention for after my last match. I was so excited to keep going, and this run meant the most to me, so having to stop here breaks my heart, but I can’t risk doing any further damage, so I can get back on the court."