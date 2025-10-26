ETV Bharat / sports

Nandini And Moumita Steal The Show At 4th SAAF Senior Athletics Championships In Ranchi

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Tamil Nadu's Nandini Kushwaha and Kolkata's Moumita Mandal, dedicated their success to hard work and coaching.

Nandini Kushwaha (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 26, 2025 at 3:30 PM IST

Ranchi: Indian athletes have once again brought glory to the country, delivering stellar performances at the 4th South Asian (SAAF) Senior Athletics Championships 2025 in Ranchi. Dominating for the second consecutive day, they maintained the top spot, securing a total of 32 medals, including 12 gold, 14 silver and 6 bronze.

Nandini And Moumita Make Nation Proud

Indian women athletes have performed exceptionally well with Nandini, India's best performer, winning the gold medal in the 100-metre hurdles, while her teammate Moumita, won the silver medal. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, both athletes expressed their happiness and attributed their success to consistent hard work, focus and training.

Nandini (ETV Bharat)

Nandini Kushwaha from Tamil Nadu said, "Every medal requires years of hard work and dedication. With this victory, we run not just for ourselves but for the country."

Kolkata's Moumita Mandal said that after gaining experience at the international level, this medal is a significant milestone in her career. "We were determined that this time India would be on top," she said.

Moumita (ETV Bharat)

Both of them have previously performed exceptionally well in various international competitions.

The Indian men's and women's teams have maintained their dominance in track and field events, consistently winning medals in events like long jump, shot put, 400-metres, and relay race. The atmosphere in the stadium has been that of patriotic enthusiasm with a sea of national flags being waved across every section of the place.

Moumita Mandal (ETV Bharat)

This year, which also marks the fourth edition of the championships, features 300 athletes from six counties, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutal and Maldives in 37 medal events.

Closing Ceremony On Sunday

The three-day event, held at Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium in Morabadi in Ranchi, concludes on Sunday.

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahato is the chief guest and a host of programmes are scheduled on the closing day. Judging by the performance so far, it would not be wrong to say that India has not only maintained its dominance on home ground but also sent a message that it remains a dominant force in athletics across South Asia.

