ETV Bharat / sports

Nandini And Moumita Steal The Show At 4th SAAF Senior Athletics Championships In Ranchi

Ranchi: Indian athletes have once again brought glory to the country, delivering stellar performances at the 4th South Asian (SAAF) Senior Athletics Championships 2025 in Ranchi. Dominating for the second consecutive day, they maintained the top spot, securing a total of 32 medals, including 12 gold, 14 silver and 6 bronze.

Nandini And Moumita Make Nation Proud

Indian women athletes have performed exceptionally well with Nandini, India's best performer, winning the gold medal in the 100-metre hurdles, while her teammate Moumita, won the silver medal. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, both athletes expressed their happiness and attributed their success to consistent hard work, focus and training.

Nandini (ETV Bharat)

Nandini Kushwaha from Tamil Nadu said, "Every medal requires years of hard work and dedication. With this victory, we run not just for ourselves but for the country."

Kolkata's Moumita Mandal said that after gaining experience at the international level, this medal is a significant milestone in her career. "We were determined that this time India would be on top," she said.