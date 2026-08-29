NAM vs SA: Namibia Stun South Africa With 18-Run Win In Tri-Series Opener
Namibia defended a modest total of 163 to restrict South Africa to 145/9 in the opening match of the tri-series.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 12:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: The tri-series involving South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe kicked off on Friday, and the opening match of the series shocked the cricketing world. The opening match between South Africa and Namibia unfolded in the most unexpected manner as the latter beat the former by 18 runs. Notably, the two teams have played two matches against each other so far, and both have been won by Namibia. They registered their first win in the fixture played in October.
After posting 163/9 while batting first, Namibia's bowlers defended the total by restricting the opposition to 145/9. JJ Smit shone with the ball, registering bowling figures of 3/31 from a spell of four overs.
Hosts Namibia script a memorable win over South Africa to kickstart a landmark tri-series 👏— ICC (@ICC) August 28, 2026
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Chasing a target of 164, South Africa were off to a shaky start and were reduced to 19/2. Tony de Zorzi was also dismissed on nine, leaving the Proteas reeling at 39/3. Dewald Brevis pulled off the rescue act afterwards with a knock of 75 off 50 balls. However, Namibia continued to take wickets from the other end.
Prenelan Subrayen picked three wickets while Duan Jansen and Bjorn Fortuin picked two wickets each.
Earlier in the match, Namibia's openers provided a solid start to the team while batting first. Louren Steenkamp (41) and Jan Frylinck stitched a partnership of 84 runs from 58 deliveries. After the former’s dismissal, wickets kept falling from one end, but Frylinck played a stellar knock of 60 runs from just 38 deliveries. His knock played a key role in guiding the team to a total of 163/9.
Ruben Trumpelmann and JJ Smit picked three wickets each.
The #CWC27 co-hosts are about to turn up the heat in a T20I tri-series 🔥— ICC (@ICC) August 28, 2026
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Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus opined that the victory is a statement that the team belongs to the highest level in T20 cricket.
"I think this is very important in the sense that it shows that we do belong, and it wasn't a once-off. That or any of our other previous big wins weren't once-offs. So we've shown it on home turf now as well, not only World Cups and last year's win; we've shown on home turf that we can be a consistent cricketing team in this format and compete with the best," Erasmus said after the match.