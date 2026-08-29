ETV Bharat / sports

NAM vs SA: Namibia Stun South Africa With 18-Run Win In Tri-Series Opener

Hyderabad: The tri-series involving South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe kicked off on Friday, and the opening match of the series shocked the cricketing world. The opening match between South Africa and Namibia unfolded in the most unexpected manner as the latter beat the former by 18 runs. Notably, the two teams have played two matches against each other so far, and both have been won by Namibia. They registered their first win in the fixture played in October.

After posting 163/9 while batting first, Namibia's bowlers defended the total by restricting the opposition to 145/9. JJ Smit shone with the ball, registering bowling figures of 3/31 from a spell of four overs.

Chasing a target of 164, South Africa were off to a shaky start and were reduced to 19/2. Tony de Zorzi was also dismissed on nine, leaving the Proteas reeling at 39/3. Dewald Brevis pulled off the rescue act afterwards with a knock of 75 off 50 balls. However, Namibia continued to take wickets from the other end.