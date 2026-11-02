ETV Bharat / sports

NAM vs IRE: Namibia Secure Their Maiden Bilateral ODI Series Win Against Full Member Nation

Windhoek (Namibia): The Namibian cricket team scripted history with their win against Ireland in the five-match ODI series. The team beat Ireland by five wickets in the fifth and final match to etch their name in the record books. The occasion marks Namibia’s first-ever bilateral ODI series win over a full-member nation.

The historic win is a big boost for Namibia ahead of the ODI World Cup, which they will co-host next year with South Africa and Zimbabwe. Fast bowlers JJ Smith and Jack Brassell played a pivotal role in the victory, sharing seven wickets between them to bundle out the opposition on a paltry total of 129.

Ireland struggled with the bat, with only their four batters scoring in double digits.

In response, Louren Steenkamp played a knock of 42 runs while captain Gerhard Erasmus amassed 30 runs to guide Namibia to a five-wicket win.

Smith and Erasmus shine for Namibia in series

Erasmus was named Player of the Series for his all-round performance in the series, He scored 263 runs while taking four wickets across the five-match series. Smith received the Player of the Match award in the last match for his impressive bowling spell, where he took four wickets for 20 runs in nine overs.

NAM vs IRE series results

1st ODI (October 22, 2026): Ireland won by 55 runs (IRE 229/9 vs NAM 174)