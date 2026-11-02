NAM vs IRE: Namibia Secure Their Maiden Bilateral ODI Series Win Against Full Member Nation
Namibia scripted history with their first-ever bilateral ODI series win, beating Ireland 3-2.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 10:13 AM IST
Windhoek (Namibia): The Namibian cricket team scripted history with their win against Ireland in the five-match ODI series. The team beat Ireland by five wickets in the fifth and final match to etch their name in the record books. The occasion marks Namibia’s first-ever bilateral ODI series win over a full-member nation.
The historic win is a big boost for Namibia ahead of the ODI World Cup, which they will co-host next year with South Africa and Zimbabwe. Fast bowlers JJ Smith and Jack Brassell played a pivotal role in the victory, sharing seven wickets between them to bundle out the opposition on a paltry total of 129.
An historic first for Namibia in their ODI series win against Ireland 💥 https://t.co/QRO0vgi2z5— ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2026
Ireland struggled with the bat, with only their four batters scoring in double digits.
In response, Louren Steenkamp played a knock of 42 runs while captain Gerhard Erasmus amassed 30 runs to guide Namibia to a five-wicket win.
Smith and Erasmus shine for Namibia in series
Erasmus was named Player of the Series for his all-round performance in the series, He scored 263 runs while taking four wickets across the five-match series. Smith received the Player of the Match award in the last match for his impressive bowling spell, where he took four wickets for 20 runs in nine overs.
NAM vs IRE series results
1st ODI (October 22, 2026): Ireland won by 55 runs (IRE 229/9 vs NAM 174)
2nd ODI (October 24, 2026): Namibia won by 31 runs (NAM 321/6 vs IRE 290)
3rd ODI (October 27, 2026): Namibia won by 63 runs (NAM 316/7 vs IRE 253)
4th ODI (October 30, 2026): Ireland won by 130 runs (IRE 298/8 vs NAM 168)
5th ODI (November 1, 2026): Namibia won by 5 wickets (IRE 129 vs NAM 131/5)
So Namibia beat Ireland comfortably on a series decider. Damn, another african team is rising and I hope they won't just stop here. I personally rate Erasmus as a high quality captain and he actually won the series today. #IREvsNAM #VIVANTep23 #Halloween— Sam (@Skalmamuise) November 1, 2026
Ireland captain expresses his disappointment
Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker expressed his disappointment with the performance of the team. He admitted that the team didn’t level up their game which was needed to win the series.
"Obviously, it was a disappointing day for us. We came here today excited about the opportunities with the series on the line, but I don't think we quite rocked up from a skills perspective,” he said.
"We have learned a lot, but I think we've a lot to reflect on going forward. Credit to Namibia, they played diligent cricket and did that for longer periods of time than us - that's why they won the series today."