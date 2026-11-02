ETV Bharat / sports

NAM vs IRE: Namibia Secure Their Maiden Bilateral ODI Series Win Against Full Member Nation

Namibia scripted history with their first-ever bilateral ODI series win, beating Ireland 3-2.

nam vs ire odi series
File Photo: New Zealand cricket team (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 2, 2026 at 10:13 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Windhoek (Namibia): The Namibian cricket team scripted history with their win against Ireland in the five-match ODI series. The team beat Ireland by five wickets in the fifth and final match to etch their name in the record books. The occasion marks Namibia’s first-ever bilateral ODI series win over a full-member nation.

The historic win is a big boost for Namibia ahead of the ODI World Cup, which they will co-host next year with South Africa and Zimbabwe. Fast bowlers JJ Smith and Jack Brassell played a pivotal role in the victory, sharing seven wickets between them to bundle out the opposition on a paltry total of 129.

Ireland struggled with the bat, with only their four batters scoring in double digits.

In response, Louren Steenkamp played a knock of 42 runs while captain Gerhard Erasmus amassed 30 runs to guide Namibia to a five-wicket win.

Smith and Erasmus shine for Namibia in series

Erasmus was named Player of the Series for his all-round performance in the series, He scored 263 runs while taking four wickets across the five-match series. Smith received the Player of the Match award in the last match for his impressive bowling spell, where he took four wickets for 20 runs in nine overs.

NAM vs IRE series results

1st ODI (October 22, 2026): Ireland won by 55 runs (IRE 229/9 vs NAM 174)

2nd ODI (October 24, 2026): Namibia won by 31 runs (NAM 321/6 vs IRE 290)

3rd ODI (October 27, 2026): Namibia won by 63 runs (NAM 316/7 vs IRE 253)

4th ODI (October 30, 2026): Ireland won by 130 runs (IRE 298/8 vs NAM 168)

5th ODI (November 1, 2026): Namibia won by 5 wickets (IRE 129 vs NAM 131/5)

Ireland captain expresses his disappointment

Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker expressed his disappointment with the performance of the team. He admitted that the team didn’t level up their game which was needed to win the series.

"Obviously, it was a disappointing day for us. We came here today excited about the opportunities with the series on the line, but I don't think we quite rocked up from a skills perspective,” he said.

"We have learned a lot, but I think we've a lot to reflect on going forward. Credit to Namibia, they played diligent cricket and did that for longer periods of time than us - that's why they won the series today."

TAGGED:

NAMIBIA VS IRELAND ODI SERIES
NAMIBIA FIRST BILATERAL SERIES WIN
NAMIBIA WIN ODI SERIES VS IRELAND
NAM VS IRE ODIS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.