Nagaland Village Crafts Giant Bamboo FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy, Celebrating Football Passion
Ungma village in Nagaland crafted a 15-foot bamboo FIFA World Cup trophy replica, blending traditional craftsmanship with football passion, reports Pranab Kumar Das
Published : June 17, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Tezpur: As FIFA World Cup fever grips the world and millions of fans celebrate the biggest sporting spectacle, Ungma—a small village in Mokokchung district of Nagaland has gained attention with its remarkable creativity and traditional craftsmanship. A group of seven men in the village has built a 15-foot replica of the FIFA World Cup Trophy using bamboo.
The impressive structure, built using around 70 freshly cut bamboo poles, reflects only the villagers' passion for football and their deep-rooted tradition of bamboo craftsmanship.
Zulumanen Jamir, a team member, said the project took four days to complete and quickly became a source of pride for the entire community. “The idea originated during a discussion among friends who wanted to celebrate the spirit of the World Cup in a unique way,” he says.
Jamir, who is also a football player, told ETV Bharat that football is loved by everyone in the village which is why they decided to celebrate the prestigious tournament.
“Since it is almost impossible for us to see the actual World Cup trophy in person, we decided to create our own replica using bamboo to participate in the football fever,” he said.
However, turning the idea into reality was not an easy task for the enthusiastic youth as reproducing the iconic shape and intricate details of one of the world’s most recognisable trophies required patience, teamwork, and expert guidance.
“It was very difficult to achieve the exact design. We sought the help of our village elders, who are highly skilled in traditional bamboo craftsmanship. Their guidance played a crucial role in completing the project,” Jamir added.
Seven youths worked directly on the structure, while many elders and other villagers contributed throughout the process, making it a true community effort.
The collaboration highlighted the strong bond between generations, while the project reflects the vibrant football culture of Ungma village.
Besides Jamir, the youths behind the unique creation are Apok Imsong, Kilang Jamir, Imomeren, Aloba Lkr, Tsuknung Lkr and Meri.
Residents passionately support various international teams, including Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, and several others. They celebrate victories of their favourite teams as well. The team displays posters of host countries USA, Canada, and Mexico, and wears favourite team T-shirts, to support them.
Beyond its connection to football, the Ungma has become a symbol of creativity, unity, and cultural pride through the bamboo trophy.
Located about three kilometres from Mokokchung town, Ungma is regarded as the oldest and largest village in the district, with more than 1,000 households.
According to Ao Naga folklore, Ungma was among the earliest settlements established after the Aos migrated from their ancestral homeland at Chungliyimti. Over the years, it has remained an important cultural and historical centre of the Ao community.
At a time when the FIFA World Cup continues to unite people across continents, the remarkable replica from Nagaland has shown how the spirit of football can inspire innovation and bring communities together, even in the remotest corners of the world.
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