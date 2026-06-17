ETV Bharat / sports

Nagaland Village Crafts Giant Bamboo FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy, Celebrating Football Passion

Tezpur: As FIFA World Cup fever grips the world and millions of fans celebrate the biggest sporting spectacle, Ungma—a small village in Mokokchung district of Nagaland has gained attention with its remarkable creativity and traditional craftsmanship. A group of seven men in the village has built a 15-foot replica of the FIFA World Cup Trophy using bamboo.

The impressive structure, built using around 70 freshly cut bamboo poles, reflects only the villagers' passion for football and their deep-rooted tradition of bamboo craftsmanship.

Zulumanen Jamir, a team member, said the project took four days to complete and quickly became a source of pride for the entire community. “The idea originated during a discussion among friends who wanted to celebrate the spirit of the World Cup in a unique way,” he says.

Youth involved in making the giant replica of FIFA World Cup 2026 (ETV Bharat)

Jamir, who is also a football player, told ETV Bharat that football is loved by everyone in the village which is why they decided to celebrate the prestigious tournament.

“Since it is almost impossible for us to see the actual World Cup trophy in person, we decided to create our own replica using bamboo to participate in the football fever,” he said.

However, turning the idea into reality was not an easy task for the enthusiastic youth as reproducing the iconic shape and intricate details of one of the world’s most recognisable trophies required patience, teamwork, and expert guidance.

“It was very difficult to achieve the exact design. We sought the help of our village elders, who are highly skilled in traditional bamboo craftsmanship. Their guidance played a crucial role in completing the project,” Jamir added.