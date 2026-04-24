No PSL For Mustafizur Rahman As Bangladesh Board Revokes NOC
Bangladesh Cricket Board has withdrawn the NOC it had issued for Mustafizur Rahman, which would have allowed him to take part in the PSL.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: After the ODI series against New Zealand, Bangladesh have taken some key decision regaringd the upcoming international commitments for the players. One of the major decisions is taken around Mustafizur Rahman, the left-arm pacer who is currently going through an injury concern. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has revoked the No Objection Certificate (NOC) that previously allowed him to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Mustfazur has been advised to undergo an immediate scan by the medical staff after they examined him. He will now commence a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the medical team of the BCB.
The decision from the board means that the left-arm seamer will not take part in the remainder of the league, as the board wants him to be available for the national duty rather than risking injury.
Focus on long-term fitness
Nahid Rana is another player who is not been released for the PSL 2026, as the BCB has taken a similar approach with him. The aim is to give him time to prepare for the upcoming Test series versus Pakistan.
The Board has prioritised on managing the workload of their players over allowing them to play in the franchise leagues and risking injuries.
New faces given a chance in the T20I series
Bangladesh have announced the squad for the first two T20Is against New Zealand, and they opted for new players in the team. Senior pacers like Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana are rested for the series starting from April 27, and new talents will be given a chance to showcase themselves at the international stage.
All-rounder Abdul Gaffar Saqlain has earned a maiden call-up in T20Is, while Pacer Ripon Mondal has been included in his squad for his consistency in the death overs. Bangladesh will look forward to continuing their form from the ODI series and emerging triumphant in the shortest format as well.