ETV Bharat / sports

No PSL For Mustafizur Rahman As Bangladesh Board Revokes NOC

Hyderabad: After the ODI series against New Zealand, Bangladesh have taken some key decision regaringd the upcoming international commitments for the players. One of the major decisions is taken around Mustafizur Rahman, the left-arm pacer who is currently going through an injury concern. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has revoked the No Objection Certificate (NOC) that previously allowed him to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Mustfazur has been advised to undergo an immediate scan by the medical staff after they examined him. He will now commence a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the medical team of the BCB.

The decision from the board means that the left-arm seamer will not take part in the remainder of the league, as the board wants him to be available for the national duty rather than risking injury.

Focus on long-term fitness

Nahid Rana is another player who is not been released for the PSL 2026, as the BCB has taken a similar approach with him. The aim is to give him time to prepare for the upcoming Test series versus Pakistan.