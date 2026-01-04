Amidst IPL Snub, Bangladesh Cricketer Mustafizur Rahman Scripts History Taking 400 T20 Wickets
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman completed the milestone of 400 T20 wickets.
Published : January 4, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: The controversy around Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL snub has become a talking point in the cricket fraternity. However, amidst all the chaos around the whole issue, Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman inked his name in the history books to become the fastest fast bowler to take 400 T20 wickets.
The 30-year-old feat achieved the milestone in his 315th T20 match during a Bangladesh Premier League match between Sylhet Titans and Rangpur Riders. Mustafizur clocked the impressive figures of 4-0-24-3 to take his side to a six-wicket triumph. He reached the feat by dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz and also picked wickets of Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Khaled Ahmed. Also, he became the fastest pacer to achieve the feat of 400 T20 wickets and the second-fastest overall after Rashid Khan.
Mustafizur has taken 402 wickets from 315 T20 matches at an economy of 7.43 with six four-wicket hauls and four five-wicket hauls.
Mustafizur’s IPL snub
On Saturday, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Mustafizur from their squad ahead of the IPL 2026 based on a directive by the BCCI. The franchise confirmed their decision in an official statement saying it had complied with the instructions from the BCCI in their role as the governing body of the Indian Premier League.
Mustafizur was signed by KKR in the IPL 2026 mini auction in December 2025, held in Dubai. After he was signed by the franchise, opposition emerged from the sections of the political spectrum and certain religious groups. The backlash intensifies after the communal violence in Bangladesh.
Reacting to the development, Mustafizur said that there was little he could have done, mentioning that his exclusion from the IPL was beyond his control.
Response from the Bangladesh sports ministry
Bangladesh’s interim government instructed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to seek a change in the venue of the teams’ World Cup 2026 matches to be moved out of India. Sports adviser Asif Nazrul said that the BCB would approach the ICC and would propose Sri Lanka as an alternate venue for their matches.