Amidst IPL Snub, Bangladesh Cricketer Mustafizur Rahman Scripts History Taking 400 T20 Wickets

Hyderabad: The controversy around Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL snub has become a talking point in the cricket fraternity. However, amidst all the chaos around the whole issue, Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman inked his name in the history books to become the fastest fast bowler to take 400 T20 wickets.

The 30-year-old feat achieved the milestone in his 315th T20 match during a Bangladesh Premier League match between Sylhet Titans and Rangpur Riders. Mustafizur clocked the impressive figures of 4-0-24-3 to take his side to a six-wicket triumph. He reached the feat by dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz and also picked wickets of Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Khaled Ahmed. Also, he became the fastest pacer to achieve the feat of 400 T20 wickets and the second-fastest overall after Rashid Khan.

Mustafizur has taken 402 wickets from 315 T20 matches at an economy of 7.43 with six four-wicket hauls and four five-wicket hauls.