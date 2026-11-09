ETV Bharat / sports

BAN vs WI: Mushfiqur Rahim Becomes First Bangladesh Batter To Score 7000 Test Runs

Mushfiqur Rahim ( IANS )

Sylhet (Bangladesh): Former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim etched his name in the record books on Monday by becoming the first cricketer from the country to score 7000 Test runs.

The 39-year-old senior cricketer needed 43 runs to reach the milestone before the start of the second Test against West Indies. He scored 34 runs in the first innings at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet and then scored the remaining nine runs in the first session of the fifth day’s play.

Rahim reached the 7000-run milestone in his 197th innings of his 107th Test. The list of batters with most Test runs for the country includes former captains Mominul Haque, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan, as well as current white-ball captain Litton Das. Mominul has scored 5,293 runs from 52 innings across 82 Tests, while Tamim signed off his career with 5,134 runs in 134 innings across 70 matches. Shakib accrued 4,609 runs in 139 innings across 71 Tests.