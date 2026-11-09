BAN vs WI: Mushfiqur Rahim Becomes First Bangladesh Batter To Score 7000 Test Runs
Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim has become the first batter from the country to score 7000 Test runs.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Sylhet (Bangladesh): Former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim etched his name in the record books on Monday by becoming the first cricketer from the country to score 7000 Test runs.
The 39-year-old senior cricketer needed 43 runs to reach the milestone before the start of the second Test against West Indies. He scored 34 runs in the first innings at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet and then scored the remaining nine runs in the first session of the fifth day’s play.
Rahim reached the 7000-run milestone in his 197th innings of his 107th Test. The list of batters with most Test runs for the country includes former captains Mominul Haque, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan, as well as current white-ball captain Litton Das.
Most runs for 🇧🇩 in Test cricket : 7000* - Mushfiqur Rahim 5293 - Mominul Haque 5134 - Tamim Iqbal 4609 - Shakib Al Hasan 3557 - Litton Das 3026 - Hahibul Bashar #BANvWI— KH Naeem 🇧🇩 (@Khnaeem962) November 9, 2026
Mominul has scored 5,293 runs from 52 innings across 82 Tests, while Tamim signed off his career with 5,134 runs in 134 innings across 70 matches. Shakib accrued 4,609 runs in 139 innings across 71 Tests.
Most runs for Bangladesh in Tests
|Player
|Time Span
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Best Score
|100
|50
|0
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|2005-2026
|107*
|197*
|7000*
|219*
|14
|30
|14
|Mominul Haque
|2013-2026
|82
|152
|5293
|181
|13
|28
|19
|Tamim Iqbal
|2008-2023
|70
|134
|5134
|206
|10
|31
|11
|Shakib Al Hasan
|2007-2024
|71
|130
|4609
|217
|5
|31
|6
|Litton Das
|2015-2026
|59*
|102*
|3557*
|141
|7
|21
|5
|Habibul Bashar
|2000-2008
|50
|99
|3026
|113
|3
|24
|7
|Mahmudullah
|2009-2021
|50
|94
|2914
|150*
|5
|16
|11
|Najmul Hossain Shanto
|2017-2026
|47*
|88*
|2866*
|163
|9
|8
|8
|Mohammad Ashraful
|2001-2013
|61
|119
|2737
|190
|6
|8
|16
|Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|2016-2026
|63*
|112*
|2424*
|104
|2
|11
|6
Rahim has amassed 14 centuries and 30 half-centuries in Test cricket in the last 21 years. Also, he is Bangladesh’s second-highest run-scorer in the World Test Championship. Rahim’s highest individual Test score is 219 not out, which he scored from 421 balls against Zimbabwe in the first innings of the November 2018 Test in Mirpur.
7,000 Test Runs! A Historic Milestone for Mushfiqur Rahim! 🇧🇩💯 The first and only Bangladeshi batter to reach 7,000 Test runs, Mushfiqur Rahim stands alone at the top as Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in Test cricket! 🐯👏 Dutch-Bangla Bank Bangladesh 🆚 West Indies Test Series 2026, Powered by Rocket, Co-sponsor: NexusPay Official Transportation Partner: Garibook #BCB #Bangladesh #MushfiqurRahim #7000TestRuns #TestCricket #2ndTest— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 9, 2026
He held the record for the highest individual score by a Bangladeshi batter for eight years before Towhid Hridoy shattered his record on Saturday by scoring an unbeaten 242 in the first innings of the ongoing second Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Bangladesh are chasing a target of 369 runs on Day 5 of the second Test between West Indies and Bangladesh. Kavem Hodge and Amir Jangoo scored centuries for the Caribbean side in the match, while Towhid Hridoy played a record-breaking knock of 242 runs unbeaten off 359 deliveries.