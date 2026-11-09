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BAN vs WI: Mushfiqur Rahim Becomes First Bangladesh Batter To Score 7000 Test Runs

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim has become the first batter from the country to score 7000 Test runs.

mushfiqur rahim 7000 test runs
Mushfiqur Rahim (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 9, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST

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Sylhet (Bangladesh): Former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim etched his name in the record books on Monday by becoming the first cricketer from the country to score 7000 Test runs.

The 39-year-old senior cricketer needed 43 runs to reach the milestone before the start of the second Test against West Indies. He scored 34 runs in the first innings at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet and then scored the remaining nine runs in the first session of the fifth day’s play.

Rahim reached the 7000-run milestone in his 197th innings of his 107th Test. The list of batters with most Test runs for the country includes former captains Mominul Haque, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan, as well as current white-ball captain Litton Das.

Mominul has scored 5,293 runs from 52 innings across 82 Tests, while Tamim signed off his career with 5,134 runs in 134 innings across 70 matches. Shakib accrued 4,609 runs in 139 innings across 71 Tests.

Most runs for Bangladesh in Tests

PlayerTime SpanMatchesInningsRunsBest Score100500
Mushfiqur Rahim2005-2026107*197*7000*219*143014
Mominul Haque2013-2026821525293181132819
Tamim Iqbal2008-2023701345134206103111
Shakib Al Hasan2007-20247113046092175316
Litton Das2015-202659*102*3557*1417215
Habibul Bashar2000-2008509930261133247
Mahmudullah2009-202150942914150*51611
Najmul Hossain Shanto2017-202647*88*2866*163988
Mohammad Ashraful2001-20136111927371906816
Mehidy Hasan Miraz2016-202663*112*2424*1042116

Rahim has amassed 14 centuries and 30 half-centuries in Test cricket in the last 21 years. Also, he is Bangladesh’s second-highest run-scorer in the World Test Championship. Rahim’s highest individual Test score is 219 not out, which he scored from 421 balls against Zimbabwe in the first innings of the November 2018 Test in Mirpur.

He held the record for the highest individual score by a Bangladeshi batter for eight years before Towhid Hridoy shattered his record on Saturday by scoring an unbeaten 242 in the first innings of the ongoing second Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh are chasing a target of 369 runs on Day 5 of the second Test between West Indies and Bangladesh. Kavem Hodge and Amir Jangoo scored centuries for the Caribbean side in the match, while Towhid Hridoy played a record-breaking knock of 242 runs unbeaten off 359 deliveries.

TAGGED:

MUSHFIQUR RAHIM 7000 TEST RUNS
BAN VS WI 2ND TEST
BAN VS WI TEST SERIES
BANGLADESH VS WEST INDIES

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