ETV Bharat / sports

Ex-Pakistan President Musharraf Sought India's Nod For Karachi Test During 2004 Tour, LK Advani Declined: Book

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf talking to the media during a press conference in New Delhi on November 17, 2012. ( IANS )

New Delhi: It was February 2004, just ahead of India’s first full cricket tour of Pakistan in more than a decade. Then Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf was keen to host a Test in Karachi and asked for India’s approval but he never got it, recalls former intelligence and security official Yashovardhan Azad in his new book.

L K Advani, then deputy prime minister, played a key role in the entire episode, Azad writes in the recently published "Policing the Republic: An Inside View of How India Fights Corruption and Crime, and Protects Rights".

Azad was head of the three-member advance security team that conducted a recce of all cricket venues in Pakistan and submitted its report recommending the tour but with the caveat of no Tests in either Karachi or Peshawar. It cleared Multan, Rawalpindi and Lahore for Tests.

Soon after, he received a call from Advani on the RAX (Restricted Area Exchange) phone, Azad says, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the security challenges surrounding the tour.

“Yashovardhan ji, Karachi main kya hum Test match nahi kara sakte hain?” (Can't we have a Test match in Karachi?) I tried to explain that Karachi and Peshawar had been left out as Test match venues because of the high threat perception and the risk of long exposure in these regions.

"He asked me if I could reconsider and bring it up with the director of the IB, saying he would also call him regarding this," Azad says in the chapter, “Cricket Diplomacy, Security and Politics”. The tour began in March with a one-day in Karachi and went on till April.

The prospect of managing security for a Test match in Karachi "unnerved" Azad, so he immediately called his school friend Arun Singh -- then joint secretary covering Pakistan in the Ministry of External Affairs -- who informed him that Musharraf had made the request.

"I asked him why this query had come directly from the Deputy PM himself. Arun informed me that it was president Musharraf's request, as conveyed by our foreign minister. Advani could have easily overruled us, but he went by the security advice, and the schedule approved by the securty team remain unchanged," Azad recounts in the book.