Mumbai Police Make Changes In Traffic Plans For Messi's Event At Wankhede Stadium

Published : December 14, 2025 at 3:39 PM IST
Mumbai: The Mumbai police made several changes in traffic plans for football legend Lionel Messi's event at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon, marking the second day of his four-city 'GOAT India Tour 2025'.
After landing in Mumbai, the World Cup-winning Argentine captain headed to Taj Colaba for a brief rest before proceeding to the Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium) to attend a Padel GOAT Club event. He will attend a celebrity football match later in the afternoon.
Accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, Messi is expected to arrive at the iconic Wankhede Stadium around 5 pm for the main event. Mumbai Police have put in place stringent security arrangements, including restrictions on carrying water bottles, metal objects and coins inside the venues, while watchtowers have also been set up to monitor the crowd.
Expecting a heavy crowd near the stadiums, the city police force has deployed over 2,000 personnel in and around both venues. "Adequate deployment has been made at all required locations. Senior police officers are on duty, and traffic diversions have been implemented. As it is a ticketed event, only those with valid tickets should be present at the designated gates. People without tickets should avoid crowding the area and follow police guidelines," Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Satyanarayan Choudhary told a news agency.
Kolkata Event Organiser Sent To 14-Day Police Custody
Messi reached India in the wee hours of Saturday. But the opening leg of the tour in Kolkata quickly descended into chaos later in the day due to poor crowd management and security lapses. A Kolkata court on Sunday sent Satadru Datta, the chief organiser of the event at Salt Lake stadium where chaos erupted, to 14-day police custody, an officer said.
Datta was arrested by the Bidhannagar Police on Saturday for "mismanagement" of the event from the Kolkata airport, where he had gone to see off Messi and his entourage on their way to Hyderabad. BJP supporters held a protest outside the court when Datta was taken there.
What was supposed to be a marquee football spectacle turned into widespread violence and disorder at the stadium after Messi's brief and tightly ring-fenced appearance, his first at the venue since 2011, left large sections of the crowd frustrated. They failed to catch a glimpse of their superstar despite having travelled from far and wide and paying hefty sums for tickets. Police said they were also investigating how organisers allowed the sale of bottled waters and beverages inside the stadium premises, which are banned items during such events.
The ensuing chaos forced an abrupt curtailment of the programme, with several invited dignitaries, including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, former India cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, unable to participate as planned.
Banerjee, who was headed for the stadium, made a U-turn to return home after news of Messi's premature exit from the venue and the stadium violence reached her. Later, she expressed shock over the alleged mismanagement and announced the constitution of a high-level inquiry committee. She apologised to Messi and sports lovers who had gathered at the stadium. "I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium," she wrote on X.
I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 13, 2025
Stating that it was a dark day for the sports-loving people of Kolkata, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said while the organisers of the event are to be blamed squarely for the situation, it is also the police that has failed the government, the people and CM Banerjee, who is also the home minister.
Describing the incident as a big let-down for the sport lovers of the state, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said he empathised with the crowd's anger.
BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya alleged that "some fraudsters, in their greed to mint money, created this situation".
Hyderabad Event Ends Smoothly
Later in the day, Messi's programme in Hyderabad was in stark contrast to the mayhem in Kolkata as the second leg of the tour ended on a positive note thanks to thorough preparations, sound planning, and discipline. The City of Nizams showed how to pull off an event of this magnitude.
The celebrated Argentine footballer mesmerised the Hyderabad crowd at a nearly-packed Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as he showed off some of the skills that made him one of the greatest ever to play the sport. Messi, Suarez and Paul took part in a GOAT Cup penalty shootout, with Telangana CM Revant Reddy also turning up in football attire, and conducted football clinics with children before leaving the stadium.
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined the visiting trio of players and Reddy at the felicitation towards the end of the event, posing for photographs in front of the sponsorship hoardings.
Messi will wind up his visit on Monday in New Delhi, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
[With agency inputs]
