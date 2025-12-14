ETV Bharat / sports

Mumbai Police Make Changes In Traffic Plans For Messi's Event At Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai: The Mumbai police made several changes in traffic plans for football legend Lionel Messi's event at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon, marking the second day of his four-city 'GOAT India Tour 2025'.

After landing in Mumbai, the World Cup-winning Argentine captain headed to Taj Colaba for a brief rest before proceeding to the Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium) to attend a Padel GOAT Club event. He will attend a celebrity football match later in the afternoon.

Accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, Messi is expected to arrive at the iconic Wankhede Stadium around 5 pm for the main event. Mumbai Police have put in place stringent security arrangements, including restrictions on carrying water bottles, metal objects and coins inside the venues, while watchtowers have also been set up to monitor the crowd.

Heavy security arrangement at the Wankhede Stadium. (ETV Bharat)

Expecting a heavy crowd near the stadiums, the city police force has deployed over 2,000 personnel in and around both venues. "Adequate deployment has been made at all required locations. Senior police officers are on duty, and traffic diversions have been implemented. As it is a ticketed event, only those with valid tickets should be present at the designated gates. People without tickets should avoid crowding the area and follow police guidelines," Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Satyanarayan Choudhary told a news agency.

Kolkata Event Organiser Sent To 14-Day Police Custody

Messi reached India in the wee hours of Saturday. But the opening leg of the tour in Kolkata quickly descended into chaos later in the day due to poor crowd management and security lapses. A Kolkata court on Sunday sent Satadru Datta, the chief organiser of the event at Salt Lake stadium where chaos erupted, to 14-day police custody, an officer said.

Satadru Datta (in yellow spectacles), the event organiser in Kolkata, has been sent to 14-day reamand. (IANS)

Datta was arrested by the Bidhannagar Police on Saturday for "mismanagement" of the event from the Kolkata airport, where he had gone to see off Messi and his entourage on their way to Hyderabad. BJP supporters held a protest outside the court when Datta was taken there.

What was supposed to be a marquee football spectacle turned into widespread violence and disorder at the stadium after Messi's brief and tightly ring-fenced appearance, his first at the venue since 2011, left large sections of the crowd frustrated. They failed to catch a glimpse of their superstar despite having travelled from far and wide and paying hefty sums for tickets. Police said they were also investigating how organisers allowed the sale of bottled waters and beverages inside the stadium premises, which are banned items during such events.