Mumbai Lose Early Wickets Against Jammu And Kashmir In Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Opener

The Paras Dogra-led hosts won the toss and elected to bowl. The bowlers responded as Mumbai opener Musheer Khan got out for a golden duck on only the third ball he faced as he nicked one to wicket-keeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan.

Ayush Mhatre started well scoring 28 off 55, but was soon caught behind to Yudhvir Singh Charak, who later got former India captain Ajinkya Rahane out in the same fashion as Wadhawan had his third grab behind the wickets in the match.

Promising batter Sarfaraz Khan followed his attacking batting style scoring a quickfire 42 before he was run-out by J&K skipper Dogra soon after lunch on the opening day while sneaking a quick single. The visitors were 148-4 in 41 overs in the 2nd session.

A senior official of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) said that all arrangements have been put in place for the first match of the season. A large number of cricket fans thronged the ground in Srinagar to watch the three-day match. It is expected that there will be a special entry for the fans to enter the stadium. Significantly, newly appointed BCCI President Mithun Minhas, who himself hails from J&K, is attending the match. Senior personalities including Sunil Sethi and Brigadier Anil Gupta will also be present with him. Indian selector Ajay Ritra is also expected to attend the Ranji Trophy opener. A JKCA official said that the BCCI President's attendance will be a source of encouragement for the players.