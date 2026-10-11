ETV Bharat / sports

Mumbai Girl Makes It To Guinness Book of World Records For Fastest 100 Meter Skating Milestone

Mumbai girl, figures in Guinness Book of World Records, for 100-meter skating milestone. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: A twelve-year-old girl from Mumbai has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records and has set a new milestone in the ​100-meter skating.

Aditi Manjrekar set the record in the fastest 100 m in “inline skates backward category," achieving the feat in just 17.96 seconds.

Girl's father, Prasad Manjrekar, who lives in Bhandup, a suburb in eastern Mumbai, while speaking exclusively with ETV Bharat, credited her success to her hard work and consistency. Mumbai skater makes it to Guinness Book of World Records. (ETV Bharat) Aditi said that she has been able to achieve the feat with the support of her parents and teachers. ​ "What I have achieved was made possible by the support of my parents and teachers. I want to bring glory to the country. In the future, I intend to play for the nation," she said. ​Prasad said that the girl put in immense effort and underwent rigorous training to set the record. Her achievement has evoked jubilant scenes at her house.