Mumbai Girl Makes It To Guinness Book of World Records For Fastest 100 Meter Skating Milestone
Girl's parents credit her success to her hard work and consistency.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
Mumbai: A twelve-year-old girl from Mumbai has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records and has set a new milestone in the 100-meter skating.
Aditi Manjrekar set the record in the fastest 100 m in “inline skates backward category," achieving the feat in just 17.96 seconds.
Girl's father, Prasad Manjrekar, who lives in Bhandup, a suburb in eastern Mumbai, while speaking exclusively with ETV Bharat, credited her success to her hard work and consistency.
Aditi said that she has been able to achieve the feat with the support of her parents and teachers. "What I have achieved was made possible by the support of my parents and teachers. I want to bring glory to the country. In the future, I intend to play for the nation," she said.
Prasad said that the girl put in immense effort and underwent rigorous training to set the record. Her achievement has evoked jubilant scenes at her house.
"We will continue to encourage Aditi to achieve even greater milestones in skating in the future. I want to see her represent India," said Prasad.
Aditi comes from a very modest background, with her father running a café. She received training in front of their café from a skating coach. Initially, her parents thought that she would give up, not knowing that the girl would be consistent and set a record.
She practiced for two to two-and-a-half hours every day and won 26 medals in the last three years.
Aditi made the attempt for the Guinness World Record in Belgaum, Karnataka, to make it to the coveted list. “ None of us accompanied her at the time. We are truly proud of the determination she showed in setting the record," said Prasad.
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