ETV Bharat / sports

25 Bats, Countless Memories: Sachin Tendulkar’s Cricketing Journey Gets Tribute By MCA

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) unveiled the 'Batography' gallery—dedicated to Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar—at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum, located at Wankhede Stadium. Sachin Tendulkar himself attended the event, accompanied by his family. The gallery features 25 bats, along with various items from his personal collection, that chronicle his cricketing journey from 1978 to 2013. The gallery was inaugurated during a special event held on November 16, which was also attended by the President of the Mumbai Cricket Association, Ajinkya Naik.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajinkya Naik, President of the Mumbai Cricket Association, stated that today is a day of great joy for the association. Previously, a section dedicated to Sachin Tendulkar was missing from the Mumbai Cricket Association’s museum. But with the introduction of 'Batography ', future generations will gain a lot of knowledge, and it will go down as a historic day.

The collection includes a special bat from Kashmir, which was gifted by his elder sister. Along with this, the collection includes the bat he used to score his maiden Test century in Manchester in 1990 (at the age of 17), a bat gifted to him by Sir Don Bradman in 1998, the bat used during the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup, and the bat he used on March 16, 2012, when he scored his 100th international century against Bangladesh. Sachin Tendulkar has contributed these highly significant bats—which mark pivotal milestones in his cricketing career—to the museum. In total, 25 such bats are on display here.

Sachin Tendulkar has been known for showing a lot of composure on the field, never throwing his bat in anger.

Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum (ETV Bharat)

Speaking about this, Tendulkar remarked that it is not a particularly big deal and his father always taught him to respect what one possesses. He also added that it is the bat which defines a player’s career, and because of scoring runs with it he had connected with so many people. Sachin Tendulkar further noted that nothing would be gained by overlooking the importance of the object that helped one achieve greatness.

Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum (ETV Bharat)

Tendulkar also praised the Mumbai Cricket Association for the immense support he got during his playing days. Sachin was also gifted the Wankhede soil by Ajinkya Naik during the ceremony.