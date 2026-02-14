Mumbai-based Hip-Hop Troupe Kings United To Perform Ahead Of India-Pakistan Match
India are set to take on Pakistan in a marquee clash in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Colombo on Sunday.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
Colombo: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has hired the much-celebrated Mumbai-based hip-hop troupe Kings United to set the ball of excitement rolling on the big night of February 15 when India meet Pakistan for a promising match.
Kings United, on whose musical journey the movie ABCD2 is based, will be doing an acrobatic dance show at the R Premadasa Stadium before the players take guard. The troupe of 20 young ones has been practising in the back lawns of the stadium ever since they arrived here on February 12.
They are the only Indian dance group to have gotten a medal (Bronze) at the Hip Hop Dance Championship in 2015 in San Diego, California. This win happened shortly after the release of ABCD2 and solidified their presence on the world scene.
"While we competed in several events in 2017, like the Indian show Dance Champions, our biggest win in California was on the American reality show World of Dance in 2019. We won the competition and bagged the prize of $ 1 million as winners," an organising manager said though he did not want to give out details of the February 15 show to keep the surprise element intact.
The group achieved the historic perfect score of 100 in the finale with their "Spartan" themed performance. In 2017, the group was primarily active in India and made their way up by competing in the Star Plus reality show Dance Champions. Here they were among the "Ultimate 10".
They opened their own dance academy, Kings United: Kingdom of Art in Mumbai around this period. Tomorrow, they will be in a largely aerial act punctuated with cartwheels and other acrobatic dos to wow the sold-out audience at the Premadasa Stadium on night of glitter and chatter, as also possible rain!
