Mumbai-based Hip-Hop Troupe Kings United To Perform Ahead Of India-Pakistan Match

By Meenakshi Rao

Colombo: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has hired the much-celebrated Mumbai-based hip-hop troupe Kings United to set the ball of excitement rolling on the big night of February 15 when India meet Pakistan for a promising match.

Kings United, on whose musical journey the movie ABCD2 is based, will be doing an acrobatic dance show at the R Premadasa Stadium before the players take guard. The troupe of 20 young ones has been practising in the back lawns of the stadium ever since they arrived here on February 12.

They are the only Indian dance group to have gotten a medal (Bronze) at the Hip Hop Dance Championship in 2015 in San Diego, California. This win happened shortly after the release of ABCD2 and solidified their presence on the world scene.