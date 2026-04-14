MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Dhoni Visit Shirdi With Daughter Ziva Dhoni To Seek Sai Baba's Blessings
Amidst the uncertainty around his presence in the match against KKR, MS Dhoni's family was spotted in Shirdi at Sai Baba temple.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Shirdi: Former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva were recently paid a visit at the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi. On this occasion, Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva attended the midday Aarti of Sai Baba. After the duo took blessings, Gorakh Gadilkar—the Chief Executive Officer of the Sai Baba Sansthan—and Bhimraj Darade—the Deputy Executive Officer—felicitated Sakshi Dhoni by presenting her with an idol of Sai Baba and a shawl. Shirdi Corporator Deepak Gondkar was also present on this occasion.
After offering prayers at Sai Baba's Samadhi, Sakshi Dhoni visited and sought blessings at Sai's Dwarkamai and the Gurusthan temple. Also, she made a donation of ₹7 lakh to the Sai Baba Sansthan's medical fund. Sakshi mentioned that she has visited the temple frequently with her parents ever since she was three years old. She further added that it was the first time she has brought her daughter Ziva along with her to the holy place. Sakshi also added that seeking Sai Baba's blessings brings peace and contentment to the mind, and that visiting the Samadhi instils a unique sense of energy.
When Gorakh Gadilkar, Chief Executive Officer of the Sai Baba Sansthan, and Corporator Deepak Gondkar asked when she would bring Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Shirdi, Sakshi replied that no one can come for Sai Baba's darshan unless they receive his divine summons. Sakshi further stated that she would certainly bring Mahendra Singh Dhoni the moment he receives Sai Baba's call.
Will Dhoni play today?
CSK are all set to lock horns against the Kolkata Knight Riders today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK have won one match out of the four, but they are still struggling with their form in the competition. Dhoni is going through a calf strain, and the team made an official announcement before the start of the tournament that he will be on the sidelines for at least two weeks. Ahead of the KKR clash, Dhoni did some light training but stayed away from high-intensity practice. So, it is unlikely that he will play in the match against KKR.