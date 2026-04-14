ETV Bharat / sports

MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Dhoni Visit Shirdi With Daughter Ziva Dhoni To Seek Sai Baba's Blessings

Shirdi: Former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva were recently paid a visit at the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi. On this occasion, Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva attended the midday Aarti of Sai Baba. After the duo took blessings, Gorakh Gadilkar—the Chief Executive Officer of the Sai Baba Sansthan—and Bhimraj Darade—the Deputy Executive Officer—felicitated Sakshi Dhoni by presenting her with an idol of Sai Baba and a shawl. Shirdi Corporator Deepak Gondkar was also present on this occasion.

After offering prayers at Sai Baba's Samadhi, Sakshi Dhoni visited and sought blessings at Sai's Dwarkamai and the Gurusthan temple. Also, she made a donation of ₹7 lakh to the Sai Baba Sansthan's medical fund. Sakshi mentioned that she has visited the temple frequently with her parents ever since she was three years old. She further added that it was the first time she has brought her daughter Ziva along with her to the holy place. Sakshi also added that seeking Sai Baba's blessings brings peace and contentment to the mind, and that visiting the Samadhi instils a unique sense of energy.