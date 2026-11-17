‘Mai Har Ek Pal Ka Shayar Hu’: MS Dhoni Shares Heartfelt Insta Post In His First Reaction After Retirement
MS Dhoni has retired from the Indian Premier League and will transition to a mentoring role.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Gone are the days when MS Dhoni was seen breaking a sweat in the field in the Indian Premier League, as he will now work as the mentor for Chennai Super Kings. The former India skipper retired from the tournament and took on the role of a mentor for the team.
CSK revealed the move to appoint Dhoni as mentor ahead of the retention deadline day. The right-handed batter led the franchise to five IPL titles and two Champions League victories. In the initial announcement, there wasn’t any statement from Dhoni himself, but the veteran cricketer has reacted via his Instagram handle. He shared a video compiled from his cricketing journey with the song ‘Mai Har Ek Pal Ka Shayar Hu’ running in the background.
MS DHONI RETIREMENT VIDEO. 🥹💔 https://t.co/ec5VEsUDGU— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 17, 2026
“Fans proved me wrong, no better song to accept it. Maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and accept it,” he wrote in the caption.
The montage showed the rare glimpses of Dhoni’s brilliant journey on and off the field tracing glimpses of his early phase which includes the rare glimpses of Dhoni’s brilliant journey on and off the field.
The clip also featured footage of Dhoni’s camaraderie with his teammates and cricketing friends. His iconic No. 7 jersey, with both the Indian team and CSK, was also featured in the montage.
The chatter around his retirement has been going on amongst the cricketing fraternity for a long time after he missed the last season due to a knee injury. The right-handed batter finally put an end to all the talks around the topic with the franchise announcing that he will be working as a team mentor for CSK.
Dhoni has been the captain with the most IPL trophies (5), along with Rohit Sharma. He led CSK to the title in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. He also has the most catches as a wicketkeeper (158) and the most stumpings by a gloveman in the IPL (47). He also has the most IPL matches under his belt, having captained the team in 226 fixtures.
Dhoni also boasts an impressive IPL career, scoring 5439 runs with an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45.