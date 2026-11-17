ETV Bharat / sports

‘Mai Har Ek Pal Ka Shayar Hu’: MS Dhoni Shares Heartfelt Insta Post In His First Reaction After Retirement

File Photo: MS Dhoni ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Gone are the days when MS Dhoni was seen breaking a sweat in the field in the Indian Premier League, as he will now work as the mentor for Chennai Super Kings. The former India skipper retired from the tournament and took on the role of a mentor for the team.

CSK revealed the move to appoint Dhoni as mentor ahead of the retention deadline day. The right-handed batter led the franchise to five IPL titles and two Champions League victories. In the initial announcement, there wasn’t any statement from Dhoni himself, but the veteran cricketer has reacted via his Instagram handle. He shared a video compiled from his cricketing journey with the song ‘Mai Har Ek Pal Ka Shayar Hu’ running in the background.

“Fans proved me wrong, no better song to accept it. Maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and accept it,” he wrote in the caption. The montage showed the rare glimpses of Dhoni’s brilliant journey on and off the field tracing glimpses of his early phase which includes the rare glimpses of Dhoni’s brilliant journey on and off the field.