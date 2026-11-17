ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2027: MS Dhoni Retires; Takes Charge As Team Mentor Of Chennai Super Kings

Hyderabad: After an IPL career spanning 18 years, MS Dhoni has retired as a player. However, he will continue with the Chennai Super Kings as their Team Mentor. The franchise confirmed the development through a ‘X’ post.

“A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever 💛. Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings!,” the franchise wrote.

“Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning. From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home.”

CSK owner N Srinivasan highlighted Dhoni’s importance in the franchise while praising the former Indian wicketkeeper-batter.