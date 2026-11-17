IPL 2027: MS Dhoni Retires; Takes Charge As Team Mentor Of Chennai Super Kings
Former India skipper MS Dhoni has retired from the IPL but will continue working with the Chennai Super Kings.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: After an IPL career spanning 18 years, MS Dhoni has retired as a player. However, he will continue with the Chennai Super Kings as their Team Mentor. The franchise confirmed the development through a ‘X’ post.
“A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever 💛. Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings!,” the franchise wrote.
“Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning. From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home.”
OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT 🦁💛 A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever 💛 Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings! Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning. From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home. Read more : https://t.co/YKsoHYE51A #WhistlePodu— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 17, 2026
CSK owner N Srinivasan highlighted Dhoni’s importance in the franchise while praising the former Indian wicketkeeper-batter.
"There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between," Srinivasan said.
"Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don't question intentions. That trust is what made this journey possible," he added.
More to follow…