ETV Bharat / sports

MS Dhoni Retirement | 10 Finals, 5 Titles: Thala Signs Off After Incredible Career In Cash-Rich League

Hyderabad: An IPL career that was full of clever captaincy, lightning-quick glovework behind the stumps and massive sixes came to an end on November 17 as former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni retired from the tournament. Six years after stepping away from international cricket, Dhoni bid adieu to his IPL career as well, to take up the role of mentor of the Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to five titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023). Also, he led CSK to 10 IPL finals, maintaining a brilliant captaincy record. Also, under his captaincy, CSK won the 2 Champions League T20 titles.

Dhoni was picked by CSK as a marquee player in the inaugural edition in 2008. He went on to play for them from 2008 to 2015, but CSK was suspended for two years in 2016 and 2017, during which Dhoni played for Rising Pune Supergiant. However, he returned to CSK in 2018 and was part of their squad till this year. Dhoni was the captain of the franchise till 2024 when the role was handed over to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Which teams did Dhoni play for in the IPL?

Strike Rate: 137.45

50s: 24

File Photo: MS Dhoni (IANS)

MS Dhoni’s IPL contracts

2008 - Chennai Super Kings - ₹6.03 Cr ($1.5 million)

2009 - Chennai Super Kings - ₹7.32 Cr

2010 - Chennai Super Kings - ₹6.88 Cr

2011 - Chennai Super Kings - ₹8.16 Cr

2012 - Chennai Super Kings - ₹8.74 Cr

2013 - Chennai Super Kings - ₹9.57 Cr

2014 - Chennai Super Kings - ₹12.5 Cr

2015 - Chennai Super Kings - ₹12.5 Cr

2016 - Rising Pune Supergiants - ₹12.5 Cr

2017 - Rising Pune Supergiants - ₹12.5 Cr

2018 - Chennai Super Kings - ₹15 Cr

2019 - Chennai Super Kings - ₹15 Cr

2020 - Chennai Super Kings - ₹15 Cr

2021 - Chennai Super Kings - ₹15 Cr

2022 - Chennai Super Kings - ₹12 Cr

2023 - Chennai Super Kings - ₹12 Cr

2024 - Chennai Super Kings - ₹12 Cr

2025 - Chennai Super Kings - ₹4 Cr

2026 - Chennai Super Kings - ₹4 Cr

MS Dhoni's international career

MS Dhoni retired from all forms of international cricket in 2020. The wicketkeeper-batter is established as one of the best captains around the globe, leading the Indian team to three ICC titles: the ODI World Cup, the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy.

Dhoni first led a young team in 2007 to a T20 World Cup victory, beating Pakistan in the final. The team included some of the very fresh faces, and the Indian team entered the tournament as underdogs. However, they defied the odds to be crowned champions.

File Photo: MS Dhoni (IANS)

Dhoni’s next significant milestone came in 2011 when the Indian team lifted the ODI World Cup trophy under his leadership. It was Sachin Tendulkar's last ODI World Cup, and the team paid him a fitting tribute by beating Sri Lanka in the final, where Dhoni played a brilliant knock of unbeaten 91 runs.

He then led the team to the Champions Trophy in 2013. The team beat England in a rain-affected game by five runs.

Dhoni scored 10773 ODI runs at 50.57 including 10 centuries, 4876 Test runs at 38.09 and amassed 1617 T20I runs at 37.60 before signing off from international career.