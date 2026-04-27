ETV Bharat / sports

MS Dhoni’s IPL Return Was Delayed Due To Setback, Reveals CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

There was growing anticipation ahead of Sunday’s match with fans eager to see Dhoni back on the field at Chepauk.

According to Fleming, Dhoni has suffered a fresh setback, which has cast doubts over his availability in the upcoming games for the franchise. Dhoni hasn’t played a single match in the tournament so far, as the franchise had announced prior to the tournament that he would miss the competition for two weeks.

Hyderabad: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans are eagerly waiting for the return of MS Dhoni on the field. He was unavailable for the clash against the Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidamabaram Stadium on Sunday, April 26. Speaking on why Dhoni missed the clash, the team’s head coach, Stephen Fleming, revealed that the wicketkeeper-batter has received another setback.

Speaking after the match against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team didn’t want to take a risk by including him in the playing XI.

“The calf is a tough one though. If he takes off and rips the calf again, then he will be gone. So we pushed it early. In the warm-up game he tweaked it again. That’s my understanding, and since then he has just been working hard to get some movement into it. But there was a setback, so it has taken longer than we thought,” Fleming said.

The warm-up game was played in a match-like condition to assess the fitness of Dhoni, but he suffered a fresh nigle and that delayed his return to the tournament.

CSK have been struggling in the IPL 2026, winning just three matches out of the eight fixtures they have played and are in sixth position in the standings. They have a net run rate of -0.121. The team will play their next match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.