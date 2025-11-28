ETV Bharat / sports

MS Dhoni Hosts Virat Kohli For Dinner, Then Drives Him Back To Team Hotel; Video Sets Intenet Abuzz

Hyderabad: Although MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket and is not participating in any of the ongoing tournaments, he never fails to grab the centre stage with his gestures off the field. The former India skipper hosted Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant for dinner at his residence and drove them back to the team hotel. The images of him driving Kohli back to the team hotel are doing the rounds on social media.

Kohli and Pant are both in Ranchi for the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Sunday, November 30. Kohli, who currently resides in London with his wife and children, landed in Ranchi on Wednesday and met Dhoni along with Rishabh Pant on the following day.

After the reunion, Dhoni drove Kohli back to the team hotel.

The moments between the two caught the limelight of the audience on social media, and the fans were quick to react to the bond between these two international cricketers.

India last played an international match in Ranchi last year when they locked horns against England in a Test series. The fourth match was played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.