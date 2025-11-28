MS Dhoni Hosts Virat Kohli For Dinner, Then Drives Him Back To Team Hotel; Video Sets Intenet Abuzz
Former India skipper MS Dhoni hosted Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant for dinner and was seen driving the former back to the team hotel.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 2:42 PM IST|
Updated : November 28, 2025 at 2:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Although MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket and is not participating in any of the ongoing tournaments, he never fails to grab the centre stage with his gestures off the field. The former India skipper hosted Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant for dinner at his residence and drove them back to the team hotel. The images of him driving Kohli back to the team hotel are doing the rounds on social media.
Kohli and Pant are both in Ranchi for the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Sunday, November 30. Kohli, who currently resides in London with his wife and children, landed in Ranchi on Wednesday and met Dhoni along with Rishabh Pant on the following day.
Virat Kohli has arrived at MS Dhoni’s home in Ranchi — the iconic Mahirat vibe is unmatched. Two legends, one bond. 🔥🤝#Mahirat #ViratKohli #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/2bwLM8zZFJ— Mahi Patel (@Mahi_Patel_07) November 27, 2025
After the reunion, Dhoni drove Kohli back to the team hotel.
The moments between the two caught the limelight of the audience on social media, and the fans were quick to react to the bond between these two international cricketers.
India last played an international match in Ranchi last year when they locked horns against England in a Test series. The fourth match was played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.
MS Dhoni invited Virat Kohli for dinner 🍽️— Mahendra Zala (@Emperor____18) November 27, 2025
The bond that Indian cricket fans live for! ❤️#MahiRat #Dhoni #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/hk1737eYNh
Kohli aiming to return in form against South Africa
After the conclusion of the two-match Test series, where India were swept away by South Africa, the two teams will be engaged in a three-match ODI series. The hosts will be aiming to carve a redemption by winning the limited-overs series.
Kohli last played in the three-match ODI series against Australia, where he scored a half-century in the third and final fixture of the series before scoring two ducks in the first two matches. Kohli is aiming to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup, but he will have to come up with consistent performances to retain his place in the squad.
India will be playing without the services of Shubman Gill as he is ruled out due to injuries. KL Rahul will lead the series in his absence.
India’s ODI squad
Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel