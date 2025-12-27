ETV Bharat / sports

MS Dhoni Attends Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash At Panvel Farmhouse

Hyderabad: It is often seen that the sportspersons have close relations with the Bollywood celebrities. One more example was evident on Saturday, December 27, as former India captain MS Dhoni hosted a grand celebration for his birthday that included his family members and some of the biggest Bollywood stars.

The star-studded guest list included star Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, who attended the event along with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni and daughter, Ziva Dhoni. A huge crowd gathered outside Salman’s farmhouse to spot a glimpse of the two renowned personalities.

Also, the photograph of Salman and MS Dhoni has gone viral, with the duo adored by a large fanbase. Dhoni will be back on the cricket field in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 44-year-old will be seen playing another season for CSK, a franchise that he has led to the title a record five times.