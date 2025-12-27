MS Dhoni Attends Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash At Panvel Farmhouse
MS Dhoni was spotted at Salman Khan’s 60th birthday bash, which was held at his Panvel farmhouse.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 10:32 AM IST
Hyderabad: It is often seen that the sportspersons have close relations with the Bollywood celebrities. One more example was evident on Saturday, December 27, as former India captain MS Dhoni hosted a grand celebration for his birthday that included his family members and some of the biggest Bollywood stars.
The star-studded guest list included star Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, who attended the event along with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni and daughter, Ziva Dhoni. A huge crowd gathered outside Salman’s farmhouse to spot a glimpse of the two renowned personalities.
Also, the photograph of Salman and MS Dhoni has gone viral, with the duo adored by a large fanbase. Dhoni will be back on the cricket field in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 44-year-old will be seen playing another season for CSK, a franchise that he has led to the title a record five times.
Dhoni’s retirement is under discussion
For the last two years, there have been speculations around Dhoni retiring from all formats, including the IPL. However, the 44-year-old has continued to be part of the franchise and led them in 2025 after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury.
Ahead of the upcoming season, CSK have added a wicketkeeping option to their team. They brought Sanju Samson into the team during a trade with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) before the mini auction. They also acquired the services of Kartik Sharma for a whopping sum of INR 14.20 Crore, which will strengthen their wicketkeeping options.
Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa had opined that the former Indian batter will retire after the conclusion of the 2026 season. Also, with the young player being added to the squad, it seems that the franchise is looking to build its squad for the future. They have added youngsters like Prashanth Veer and Karthik Sharma for the 2026 season, which is likely to be played in between March and May next year.