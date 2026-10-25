‘How Good You Are On Paper Hardly Matters’: MS Dhoni Acknowledges RCB’s Supremacy Over CSK
MS Dhoni has appreciated Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s domination over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart MS Dhoni has shared his opinion on the rise of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has also expressed his opinion on the downfall of CSK in the tournament. He also hoped that CSK will improve their performance next year.
Dhoni was speaking in Bengaluru during a healthcare event.
"I always felt you know, how good you are on paper hardly matters. How good you are on that particular day is something which is the most important. And the shorter the format, the narrower is the margin between the best of teams. And the last 2 years, we have struggled, and it is a fact. You know, there is no point in shying away from the fact that RCB has done really, really well,” he said as quoted by news agency ANI.
VIDEO | Bengaluru: "RCB have been consistent against us, hope to stay injury-free and deliver close games," says Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) #MSD #CSK #RCB #Dhoni https://t.co/9Rs5p4oPVI— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 24, 2026
"That is how life is. You have good times, you have bad times, but you know how to come out of it, what things you want to work on as a team, those are crucial things. Because you know, when we are winning, we knew that there will come a point when we will start losing, and the real test of character is when you're not doing well. So, RCB have consistently performed in the last couple of years, and we have not done that in the last couple of years," he added.
Five-time champions CSK have been going through a rough patch over the last two seasons. The team finished last in the 2025 season and eighth in 2026.
On the other hand, RCB have reached the playoffs every year except the 2023 edition and have won back-to-back titles in 2025 and 2026.
MS DHONI ON HIS FUTURE IN IPL 🥹🤞 - Comeback strong in IPL 2027 for Chennai Super Kings. [ANI] https://t.co/nw54TYLNsQ— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 25, 2026
Dhoni also hoped that the Chennai-based franchise would do better in the upcoming season.
"It makes life slightly easy, when people understand their role and responsibility. So we hope for another close one so that, you know, next time when we come over here (in Bengaluru for a clash against RCB), we can say that, okay, you know, 2027, we had another close game which was a lot of fun for the spectators," he said.