ETV Bharat / sports

‘How Good You Are On Paper Hardly Matters’: MS Dhoni Acknowledges RCB’s Supremacy Over CSK

Hyderabad: India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart MS Dhoni has shared his opinion on the rise of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has also expressed his opinion on the downfall of CSK in the tournament. He also hoped that CSK will improve their performance next year.

"I always felt you know, how good you are on paper hardly matters. How good you are on that particular day is something which is the most important. And the shorter the format, the narrower is the margin between the best of teams. And the last 2 years, we have struggled, and it is a fact. You know, there is no point in shying away from the fact that RCB has done really, really well,” he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"That is how life is. You have good times, you have bad times, but you know how to come out of it, what things you want to work on as a team, those are crucial things. Because you know, when we are winning, we knew that there will come a point when we will start losing, and the real test of character is when you're not doing well. So, RCB have consistently performed in the last couple of years, and we have not done that in the last couple of years," he added.