ETV Bharat / sports

Watch: Lionel Messi Throws Ball At Opponent’s Face, Gets Yellow Card

Lionel Messi MLS playoffs ( AFP )

Hyderabad: Lionel Messi has found himself at the centre of controversy in recent developments. The Argentine superstar, who is known for breaking records, is usually in the limelight for achieving various feats. However, this time he has found himself at the centre of the controversy after his on-field actions against Columbus Crew in the MLS Cup playoff opener. He was shown a yellow card by the referee after the incident, and there were soon debates around whether he should have been shown a red card or not.

Inter Miami CF suffered a 3-0 defeat in the 2026 MLS Cup playoff first-round opener. The incident took place near the end of the first half in the 47th minute when Inter Miami were trailing 1-0 and were a man down after Gonzalo Luján was shown a red card in the 36th minute.

Messi was preparing to take a quick throw-in when Tapia appeared to prevent him from restarting play. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner seemed to be frustrated by the opponent’s intervention, and he threw the ball directly towards Tapia's face. The referee booked both players with yellow cards. Messi was punished for his controversial throw while Tapia was penalised for delaying the restart. Columbus Crew Head coach Laurent Courtois opined after the match that Messi deserved more than a yellow card and should have been sent off. Chapman told a media publication after the match that the force used was negligible and did not rise to the level of violent conduct, which was the reason behind the punishment being restricted to a yellow card.