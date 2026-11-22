Watch: Lionel Messi Throws Ball At Opponent’s Face, Gets Yellow Card
Star Argentine footballer Lionel Messi was involved in a controversial ball throw from a set piece.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Lionel Messi has found himself at the centre of controversy in recent developments. The Argentine superstar, who is known for breaking records, is usually in the limelight for achieving various feats. However, this time he has found himself at the centre of the controversy after his on-field actions against Columbus Crew in the MLS Cup playoff opener. He was shown a yellow card by the referee after the incident, and there were soon debates around whether he should have been shown a red card or not.
Inter Miami CF suffered a 3-0 defeat in the 2026 MLS Cup playoff first-round opener. The incident took place near the end of the first half in the 47th minute when Inter Miami were trailing 1-0 and were a man down after Gonzalo Luján was shown a red card in the 36th minute.
Messi was preparing to take a quick throw-in when Tapia appeared to prevent him from restarting play. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner seemed to be frustrated by the opponent’s intervention, and he threw the ball directly towards Tapia's face. The referee booked both players with yellow cards. Messi was punished for his controversial throw while Tapia was penalised for delaying the restart.
Columbus Crew Head coach Laurent Courtois opined after the match that Messi deserved more than a yellow card and should have been sent off. Chapman told a media publication after the match that the force used was negligible and did not rise to the level of violent conduct, which was the reason behind the punishment being restricted to a yellow card.
What kind of throw in is this from Messi? https://t.co/i5PJpkpSBd— Beyond The Match (@Beyondthematchh) November 22, 2026
Columbus capitalised on the numerical advantage later in the game as Taha Habroune doubled the lead in the 52nd minute after an impressive sequence of passes to provide a clinical finish on the move. Tapia then completed his brace in the 58th minute, stretching the team’s lead to 3-0.
The seventh-seeded Columbus Crew have now got an advantage in the best-of-three first-round playoff series against Inter Miami.
The result means Inter Miami now faces the threat of an early playoff exit. Game 2 of the series will be played on November 27, and if Columbus Crew wins it they will win the contest even without playing Game 3.
The decision to give a yellow card to Messi did not sit well with the football fans and there were a lot of reactions on the ‘X’ handles. One user named TaiwoFTX questioned the decision, saying that FIFA rules seem to change every time the Argentinian footballer is involved in some controversy.
FIFA rules seem to change every time Lionel Messi is involved. This incident right here is a straight red-card offence in any football league around the world, yet somehow, instead of punishing him, the referee awarded him a free kick for his good behaviour. 😭 The funniest part is that the opposition player still ended up getting booked. When people say there is nobody like Messi, this is exactly what they mean. Nobody in football history has enjoyed this level of protection. 😭😭 https://t.co/1J2XpaZPAA— Taiwo FT (@TaiwoFTX) November 22, 2026