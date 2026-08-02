ETV Bharat / sports

Mother's Kheer-Churma Awaits CWG 2026 Boxing Champion Sakshi In Haryana Village

Bhiwani: A homemade kheer-churma awaits Sakshi Chaudhary, the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 gold medallist from Haryana's Bhiwani district. Her mother has saved a bowl of traditional dessert, often prepared during religious festivals and prayers, to warmly welcome her upon her return to the village.

Sakshi's mother, Sheila Devi, said the traditional meal would be her way of celebrating her daughter’s biggest career achievement. “Winning a gold medal is every athlete’s dream. Sakshi has done that, making all of us joyous. I will welcome her with kheer and churma when she comes home,” she said.

The 26-year-old boxer defeated England’s Ruby White 5-0 in the women’s 51kg boxing final to win gold in her maiden Commonwealth Games.

Family and neigbours gather at CWG Boxing Champion Sakshi's home (ETV Bharat)

Her family and neighbours watched the bout live on TV and erupted in chants of “India, India” soon after the referee raised Sakshi's hand.