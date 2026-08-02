Mother's Kheer-Churma Awaits CWG 2026 Boxing Champion Sakshi In Haryana Village
Sakshi Chaudhary, Haryana boxer and CWG 2026 gold medallist, celebrated at home with traditional kheer-churma as family and village rejoice her historic victory.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Bhiwani: A homemade kheer-churma awaits Sakshi Chaudhary, the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 gold medallist from Haryana's Bhiwani district. Her mother has saved a bowl of traditional dessert, often prepared during religious festivals and prayers, to warmly welcome her upon her return to the village.
Sakshi's mother, Sheila Devi, said the traditional meal would be her way of celebrating her daughter’s biggest career achievement. “Winning a gold medal is every athlete’s dream. Sakshi has done that, making all of us joyous. I will welcome her with kheer and churma when she comes home,” she said.
The 26-year-old boxer defeated England’s Ruby White 5-0 in the women’s 51kg boxing final to win gold in her maiden Commonwealth Games.
Her family and neighbours watched the bout live on TV and erupted in chants of “India, India” soon after the referee raised Sakshi's hand.
Dozens of people, including her relatives, neighbours and well-wishers, gathered at the boxer’s home after the victory. Sweets were distributed across the village as residents celebrated the triumph.
“We are delighted, as my daughter has made the country proud through her performance on the world stage,” Sakshi's father, Manoj Chaudhary, said.
He also backed her to continue the winning run at the Asian Games and the Olympics. “I am confident she will also win gold at the Asian Games and the Olympics. She has worked extremely hard and has always followed a simple, nutritious diet,” Manoj added.
Born in Dhanana village, Sakshi took up boxing at an early age when her father enrolled her in the sport with an aim of channelling her childhood energy. She went on to win gold at the 2015 AIBA World Junior Championships and impressed at the World Youth Championships before earning her place in India’s 2026 Commonwealth Games squad by defeating former world champion Nikhat Zareen and ex-national champion Meenakshi Hooda in the selection trials.
She is among the six boxers from Haryana who won gold medals in boxing at the CWG 2026. Her performance marks another milestone in her career, with her family now hoping that she will continue with more podium finishes at the upcoming Asian Games.
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