‘Mota Ho Jaunga’: Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Reaction To Jaiswal Offering Him Cake Goes Viral
A video of Rohit Sharma is making waves on the internet, where he came up with a hilarious reaction to Jaiswal offering him cake.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 12:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden ODI century in the third ODI against South Africa to help them win the match by nine wickets in Vizag. Rohit Sharma also played his part in the victory with a knock of 76 runs while opening the innings. The 38-year-old was heading for a century before being dismissed by Keshav Maharaj.
The Indian team celebrated the win by cutting a cake in the celebrations. Yashasvi Jaiswal cut the cake and offered it first to Virat Kohli. Then, he turned towards Rohit to feed him the cake as well, but the former Indian captain refused to eat it, saying, "Nahi khale, mota ho jaunga wapis,” which means that I will become fat if I eat this.
Rohit was replaced as captain since the Australia series, as Shubman Gill was named as the skipper of the team. The 38-year-old has responded in style since then, scoring a century and three fifties in the six ODIs. He was adjudged the Player of the Series in Australia and was only behind Virat Kohli in the list of highest run-scorers in the South Africa series.
never in my life I would have imagined that virat would eat the cake but rohit tf 😭😭pic.twitter.com/oXzJzd53Y5— Nush (@kyayaarcheeks) December 6, 2025
On Saturday, he became the fourth Indian cricketer to score 20,000 runs after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid. Overall, he is the 14th cricketer to achieve the feat. His overall tally includes more than 11000 runs in ODI cricket and a sum of more than 4000 in T20Is. He is also the highest run-scorer in the T20Is, with a tally of 4,231 runs from 159 matches.
The right-handed batter has taken a total of 538 innings to reach the milestone of 20,000 runs with an impressive average of 42.40. His record includes 50 international hundreds and 110 scores of fifty-plus. Also, with his consistent performances in recent times, Rohit has made a strong case for himself to be included in the 2027 ODI World Cup squad.