‘Mota Ho Jaunga’: Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Reaction To Jaiswal Offering Him Cake Goes Viral

Hyderabad: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden ODI century in the third ODI against South Africa to help them win the match by nine wickets in Vizag. Rohit Sharma also played his part in the victory with a knock of 76 runs while opening the innings. The 38-year-old was heading for a century before being dismissed by Keshav Maharaj.

The Indian team celebrated the win by cutting a cake in the celebrations. Yashasvi Jaiswal cut the cake and offered it first to Virat Kohli. Then, he turned towards Rohit to feed him the cake as well, but the former Indian captain refused to eat it, saying, "Nahi khale, mota ho jaunga wapis,” which means that I will become fat if I eat this.

Rohit was replaced as captain since the Australia series, as Shubman Gill was named as the skipper of the team. The 38-year-old has responded in style since then, scoring a century and three fifties in the six ODIs. He was adjudged the Player of the Series in Australia and was only behind Virat Kohli in the list of highest run-scorers in the South Africa series.