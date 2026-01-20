ETV Bharat / sports

AFCON 2026: Morocco Face Criticism On Social Media Over Their Towel Snatching Act In Final Against Senegal

Hyderabad: Senegal won their second African Cup of Nations (AFCON) title on Sunday, beating Morocco in extra time during a thrilling contest. It involved a controversial penalty decision, a walkout from the Senegal team, and towel-snatching tactics from the hosts, Morocco. The hosts, who have been named Fair Play Team of the tournament, are now facing heat on social media for their towel trick.

What is the whole towel-snatching issue?

Although only the goalkeeper in the goalpost is supposed to play a crucial role in leading his team to a victory, it is evident from the videos surfacing on social media that Senegal needed two goalkeepers to play an important part. While Édouard Mendy was the custodian defending the goalpost, backup goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf protected his towel from the ball boys.

The Moroccan ball boys seemed to go all out to snatch the ball from Diouf, even dragging him across the turf. At one point, Diouf even had to fend off PSV Eindhoven winger Ismael Saibari, who was standing between him and Mendy while he was handing the towel to the latter.