ETV Bharat / sports

‘Shami Helped Me A Lot’: Morne Morkel Reveals How Indian Veteran Pacer Assisted Him In Indian Dressing Room

Hyderabad: Right-arm Indian pacer Mohammed Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket on November 6 after taking 229 wickets in red-ball cricket. After his announcement, India bowling coach Morne Morkel has revealed that Shami helped him to get used to environment in the Indian dressing room.

"Yeah, I was quite fortunate when I first started with the group for Shami to be a part of the team. You know, highly skillful player, a quality guy to have around in the group. And I was quite lucky when I joined for him to bring sort of the Indian language into the dressing room. He helped me quite a lot. So a sad day to see him go.," Morkel told host broadcasters 'Sony Sports' during a pre-match interview.

Morkel didn’t work with Shami in the Test format, but he joined hands with the Indian pacer during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, where Shami played his last international fixture in the Indian jersey.

"I am leaving the white jersey, but never the memories connected to it. When I first wore India's Test jersey, I had only a dream — to do something for my country. After that, every wicket, every struggle, every injury and every comeback taught me something," Shami said in his retirement post.