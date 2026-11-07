‘Shami Helped Me A Lot’: Morne Morkel Reveals How Indian Veteran Pacer Assisted Him In Indian Dressing Room
Mohammed Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket on November 6 with a social media post.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 11:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: Right-arm Indian pacer Mohammed Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket on November 6 after taking 229 wickets in red-ball cricket. After his announcement, India bowling coach Morne Morkel has revealed that Shami helped him to get used to environment in the Indian dressing room.
Morkel joined the Indian team as bowling coach in 2024 as part of Gautam Gambhir’s coaching setup.
"Yeah, I was quite fortunate when I first started with the group for Shami to be a part of the team. You know, highly skillful player, a quality guy to have around in the group. And I was quite lucky when I joined for him to bring sort of the Indian language into the dressing room. He helped me quite a lot. So a sad day to see him go.," Morkel told host broadcasters 'Sony Sports' during a pre-match interview.
🚨 MORNE MORKEL STATEMENT ON MOHAMMAD SHAMI TEST RETIREMENT 🚨 "I was quite fortunate when I first started with the group for Shami to be a part of the team. You know highly skillful player, a quality guy to have around in the group. And I was quite lucky when I joined for him to bring sort of the Indian language into the dressing room. He helped me quite a lot. So a sad day to see him go". Mohammad Shami the greatest test player for team India..!!— VIKAS (@Vikas662005) November 7, 2026
Morkel didn’t work with Shami in the Test format, but he joined hands with the Indian pacer during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, where Shami played his last international fixture in the Indian jersey.
"I am leaving the white jersey, but never the memories connected to it. When I first wore India's Test jersey, I had only a dream — to do something for my country. After that, every wicket, every struggle, every injury and every comeback taught me something," Shami said in his retirement post.
"Test cricket is not just a format for me, it is a very special part of my life. Today I am deciding to retire from Test cricket with a heavy heart and unlimited beautiful memories," he added.
Although Shami has retired from Tests, he will keep playing white-ball cricket. The right-arm pacer is currently part of the Bengal squad in the Ranji Trophy and might also play some games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Shami made his Test debut against West Indies in 2013 and became a key member of the Indian pacer attack in quick time. He bagged 145 wickets from 41 away Tests, at an average of 30.33. At home, he took 76 wickets at an average of 22.1.
Shami produced some of the most memorable performances against South Africa. He bowled a spell of 5/28 in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test in India’s 2018 tour. In the next tour to South Africa, he picked up eight wickets in the first Test at Centurion.