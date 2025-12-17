ETV Bharat / sports

Moradabad All-Rounder Shivang Kumar Joins Sunrisers Hyderabad, Family Celebrates

Moradabad: On Tuesday, when the players' mini-auction for the Indian Premier League 2026 took place, a family from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh was thrilled to see that their 23-year-old son, Shivang was selected. Shivang was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 30 lakh.

Their family celebrated by sharing sweets. The cricketer's father has also played for the Bengal Ranji team. He is a Chief Ticket Inspector (CTI) in the Railways. He lives in the Harthala Railway Colony in Moradabad.

Praveen Kumar, the father of Moradabad cricketer Shivang Kumar, was excited to have seen his son selected and said: “Shivang will be seen hitting fours and sixes for this team in IPL 2026.”

The ETV Bharat team spoke to the cricketer's father at his home. Praveen Kumar said that Shivang bowls well. He also bats. He has always played as an all-rounder. The country needs all-rounders right now. Shivang is consistently performing well.