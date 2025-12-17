Moradabad All-Rounder Shivang Kumar Joins Sunrisers Hyderabad, Family Celebrates
Published : December 17, 2025 at 8:17 PM IST|
Updated : December 17, 2025 at 8:47 PM IST
Moradabad: On Tuesday, when the players' mini-auction for the Indian Premier League 2026 took place, a family from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh was thrilled to see that their 23-year-old son, Shivang was selected. Shivang was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 30 lakh.
Their family celebrated by sharing sweets. The cricketer's father has also played for the Bengal Ranji team. He is a Chief Ticket Inspector (CTI) in the Railways. He lives in the Harthala Railway Colony in Moradabad.
Praveen Kumar, the father of Moradabad cricketer Shivang Kumar, was excited to have seen his son selected and said: “Shivang will be seen hitting fours and sixes for this team in IPL 2026.”
The ETV Bharat team spoke to the cricketer's father at his home. Praveen Kumar said that Shivang bowls well. He also bats. He has always played as an all-rounder. The country needs all-rounders right now. Shivang is consistently performing well.
“We hope one day he will play for the country and bring glory to the family. This is my dream. He closely observes the bowling of Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav and learns from them," said father Praveen Kumar.
"Shivang is a left-arm bowler. He developed a strong passion for cricket after class 5. He worked very hard. Now he has been selected for the IPL. He will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He will have to secure his place in the team with his talent," the father added.
It was learnt that Shivang has studied up to the intermediate level. He has also played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Currently, Shivang is in Pune. He will soon reach Indore. The family includes his parents and grandmother. Before Shivang, players like Mohammed Shami, Piyush Chawla and Mohsin Khan from Moradabad have brought fame to the city at the national and international levels. Shivang Kumar gained recognition through the the Madhya Pradesh League. There, he performed brilliantly in cities like Bhopal and Gwalior.
