ETV Bharat / sports

Monte Carlo Masters: Jannik Sinner Reclaims Top Spot With Historic Win Over Carlos Alcaraz In Summit Clash

Hyderabad: The Janik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz matchup in the final of the major ATP tournaments has become a new normal with the two players emerging as the elite players in the sport. The two met once again in the final of the 2026 Monte Carlo Masters at the Monte-Carlo Country Club in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin on April 12, Sunday.

The Italian defeated the defending champion in straight sets by 7-6, 6-3 in a fixture that lasted just two hours and 15 minutes. He also reclaimed the No.1 spot in the ATP rankings and has returned to the pinnacle of the rankings for the first time since September last year, when he lost the top rank after losing the US Open 2025 final.

This is the first instance in which Italian has won the Monte Carlo Masters title. With the triumph, he has won seven out of the nine ATP Masters 1000 titles. The Madrid and Rome Open now remain the only titles to win in his career.