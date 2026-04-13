Monte Carlo Masters: Jannik Sinner Reclaims Top Spot With Historic Win Over Carlos Alcaraz In Summit Clash
Jannik Sinner has regained his top spot in the ATP rankings by winning the Monte Carlo Masters title with a win over Carlos Alcaraz.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 10:17 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Janik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz matchup in the final of the major ATP tournaments has become a new normal with the two players emerging as the elite players in the sport. The two met once again in the final of the 2026 Monte Carlo Masters at the Monte-Carlo Country Club in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin on April 12, Sunday.
The Italian defeated the defending champion in straight sets by 7-6, 6-3 in a fixture that lasted just two hours and 15 minutes. He also reclaimed the No.1 spot in the ATP rankings and has returned to the pinnacle of the rankings for the first time since September last year, when he lost the top rank after losing the US Open 2025 final.
THE MOMENT JANNIK SINNER BEAT CARLOS ALCARAZ TO WIN THE MONTE CARLO TITLE.— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 12, 2026
The first man to win 4 consecutive Masters titles since Novak Djokovic in 2013.
Back to #1 in the world… look at his reaction. 🥹
Chills. 🇮🇹🦊
pic.twitter.com/NZgCcFkw3g
This is the first instance in which Italian has won the Monte Carlo Masters title. With the triumph, he has won seven out of the nine ATP Masters 1000 titles. The Madrid and Rome Open now remain the only titles to win in his career.
Sinner scripts history
The Italian has now won each of the first three Masters 1000 events after also winning the Sunshine Double with Indian Wells and Miami Open titles. Sinner has become only the second player to win each of the first three ATP Masters 1000 titles in a year. Novak Djokovic is the only player before him to win Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte Carlo in the same year. The Serbian player achieved the feat 11 years ago and was the youngest to achieve the incredible feat.
Jannik Sinner hits a JAWDROPPING forehand against Carlos Alcaraz in Monte Carlo. 🤯🤯🤯— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 12, 2026
Pinpoint angle struck with such easy power.
Slap it like Sinner. 👋😮💨 pic.twitter.com/nt6wZq9ePI
Also, Sinner is the only third player to win four ATP Masters 1000 titles in a row after Djokovic and Nadal.
According to the Opta Ace, Sinner is the only fourth player to emerge triumphant in the Monte Carlo Masters after beating defending champions in the title decider, after Andrei Medvedev (94), Nadal (2005), and Djokovic (2013).
Apart from Djokovic, no other player has won all nine ATP Masters 1000 events. Sinner is in level as Andy Murray and Roger Federer. Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi, and Daniil Medvedev have won six of the nine events.