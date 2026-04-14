ETV Bharat / sports

Monte Carlo Masters: Daniil Medvedev Fined $7,000 For Smashing Racket 7 Times While Expressing His Frustration

Hyderabad: Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev was fined $7,000 for smashing his racket seven times during a match in the recently concluded Monte Carlo Masters. The ATP Tour confirmed that the Tennis star has been fined for his aggressive actions during a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Matteo Berrettini last week, according to the Associated Press.

The current World No. 10 was found to have violated the provision with unsportsmanlike conduct. He received a code violation from the chair umpire for his actions early in the second set.

He was fined for his outbursts in the Australian Open and U.S. Open last year with amounts of $76,000 and $42,500, respectively. Medvedev received a first-round bye in the Monte Carlo Masters and had earned $50,000 in prize money from the competition.