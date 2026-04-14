Monte Carlo Masters: Daniil Medvedev Fined $7,000 For Smashing Racket 7 Times While Expressing His Frustration
Daniil Medvedev has faced disciplinary actions in the past, and once again he has been penalised by the ATP.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 12:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev was fined $7,000 for smashing his racket seven times during a match in the recently concluded Monte Carlo Masters. The ATP Tour confirmed that the Tennis star has been fined for his aggressive actions during a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Matteo Berrettini last week, according to the Associated Press.
The current World No. 10 was found to have violated the provision with unsportsmanlike conduct. He received a code violation from the chair umpire for his actions early in the second set.
He was fined for his outbursts in the Australian Open and U.S. Open last year with amounts of $76,000 and $42,500, respectively. Medvedev received a first-round bye in the Monte Carlo Masters and had earned $50,000 in prize money from the competition.
Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev completely lost it in Monte-Carlo.— Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) April 9, 2026
He smashed his racket seven times in a eloquent demonstration of “great russian culture.” 🤌 pic.twitter.com/afQB1P08SK
The 30-year-old was already struggling in the match against Matteo Berrettini when his forehand landed into the net, and he lost the opening service game of the second set. That eventually made him fall behind 2-0, and he slammed the racket in frustration seven times. Then he picked up the racket and threw it towards a tarp at the end of the court.
Medvedev smashed the racket again and again and then dumped it in the outside trash. Medvedev lost the match in 49 minutes by 6-0, 6-0.
Jannik Sinner won the Monte Carlos Masters title, beating Carlos Alcaraz. He defeated the defending champion in straight sets by 7-6, 6-3 in a fixture that lasted two hours and 15 minutes. He also reclaimed the No.1 spot in the ATP rankings and has returned to the pinnacle of the rankings for the first time since September last year, when he lost the top rank after losing the US Open 2025 final.