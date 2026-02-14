ETV Bharat / sports

Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: Where To Watch Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters On TV And Online?

Hyderabad: The Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season will kick off with a blockbuster clash as defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant will play against Kerala FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata, on February 14. Mohun Bagan will enter the contest as favourites with a stronger squad depth and attacking firepower. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters possess enough pace and structure to pose a threat on counters.

The second match of the opening day will be between FC Goa and Inter Kashi at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, at 7:30 PM IST. A total of 14 participating teams will compete in a single round-robin format, and each team will play 13 matches in the season. The table toppers at the end of the league will be crowned as the ISL 2025-26 Champions.

After a brief period of uncertainty around the scheduling of the ISL, the season finally set to commence with the new brodcast partners.

Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters live streaming details