Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: Where To Watch Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters On TV And Online?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming: The article gives details on where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season will kick off with a blockbuster clash as defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant will play against Kerala FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata, on February 14. Mohun Bagan will enter the contest as favourites with a stronger squad depth and attacking firepower. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters possess enough pace and structure to pose a threat on counters.
The second match of the opening day will be between FC Goa and Inter Kashi at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, at 7:30 PM IST. A total of 14 participating teams will compete in a single round-robin format, and each team will play 13 matches in the season. The table toppers at the end of the league will be crowned as the ISL 2025-26 Champions.
After a brief period of uncertainty around the scheduling of the ISL, the season finally set to commence with the new brodcast partners.
Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters live streaming details
Where Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match be played?
The opening match of the ISL 2025-26 season between Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. The match is all set to be played on February 14 at 5 PM IST.
Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters on TV?
The Mohun Bagan versus Kerala Blasters FC will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network channels (Sony Sports 2). Fans can watch the fixture on the FanCode app and website. The ISL match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Kerala Blasters FC will be available on YouTube globally outside India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
ISL 2025-26 participant teams: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal, Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City FC, FC Goa, Northeast United, Mohammedan SC, Inter Kashi, Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC, Punjab FC, SC Delhi and Odisha FC.