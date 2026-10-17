ISL 2026/27: Mohun Bagan Super Giants Come From Behind To Emerge Triumphant Against Sporting Club Delhi
Lee Erwin and Miguel Figueira scored the goals for Mohun Bagan, which helped them secure a victory.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 10:31 AM IST
Hyderabad: Mohun Bagan Super Giant scripted a comeback win after trailing by a goal in the Indian Super League (ISL) fixture against Sporting Club Delhi at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Lalrinliana Hnamte put the hosts into the lead in the first half, but Lee Erwin and Miguel Figueira struck within a span of four minutes to put Mariners into the lead, which turned out to be decisive in their win.
SC Delhi lead in first half
The Phoenixes started the match on a strong note as Juan Peña tested Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith with a long-range strike in the fourth minute. SC Delhi continued to press the opposition, and Lamgoulen Hangshing sent an effort over the crossbar in the eighth minute.
THE MARINERS HAVE THE WIND IN THEIR SAILS! ⛵ Panos Dilmperis' side ride on goals from Lee Erwin and Miguel Figueira to claim a comeback win over SC Delhi. 💪 #MGISL13 #JoyMohunBagan #SCDMBSG https://t.co/zs9M1c6eer— MG Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 16, 2026
Lee Erwin created a chance from the outside box for Mariners, but his shot went wide. Rahul Bheke came close to giving Mohun Bagan the lead by connecting with Lallianzuala Chhangte’s cross, but SC Delhi goalkeeper Nora Fernandes pulled off a save to keep the score level.
SC Delhi managed to break the deadlock in the 23rd minute as Manoj Mohammad picked out Lalrinliana Hnamte, who struck one in the bottom-left corner with his left foot to give them a 1-0 lead.
Both sides kept their attack on, and Lee Erwin tested the SC Delhi goalkeeper in the 39th minute and also missed the target narrowly a few minutes after the save from Nora. It was 1-0 in favour of SC Delhi at half-time.
Mohun Bagan turn the tide
The Mariners came out with greater intensity than in the first half, and they got their reward in the 56th minute. Rahul Bheke found Lee Erwin inside the box, and the Scottish forward put the ball into the bottom-left corner with his right foot to level the score.
Just four minutes later, Miguel Figueira found the net on a pass given by Lalengmawia Ralte to put the visitors into a 2-1 lead. Rodriguinho tried his luck from outside the box in the 72nd minute, but his effort went flying over the crossbar.
Things got feisty in the closing stages of #SCDMBSG. 🫣🌶️ #WeAreOpen #MGIndianSuperLeague #MGISL13 https://t.co/Qw8wbV0GHx— MG Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 16, 2026
Samir Zeljković tested Nora Fernandes in the dying minutes while Alberto Rodríguez sent a header over the goalpost on a corner. Manvir Singh also tried to extend the advantage of the visitors, but SC Delhi's goalkeeper pulled off another save.
Lalrinliana Hnamte came close to scoring an equaliser for SC Delhi, but his effort went over the crossbar in the 90+6th minute.
Mohun Bagan vs SC Delhi highlights
Mohun Bagan’s first win in the edition
Notably, Mohun Bagan had a dismal start to the season as it was the first occasion when they lost their season opener in the ISL. The team lost to NorthEast United by 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time goal from the opposition. After losing their first match, the team bounced back with a win. However, both matches were close contests, and so the team have some issues to address.