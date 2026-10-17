ETV Bharat / sports

ISL 2026/27: Mohun Bagan Super Giants Come From Behind To Emerge Triumphant Against Sporting Club Delhi

Mohun Bagan Super Giants ( Mohun Bagan Super Giants media )

Hyderabad: Mohun Bagan Super Giant scripted a comeback win after trailing by a goal in the Indian Super League (ISL) fixture against Sporting Club Delhi at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Lalrinliana Hnamte put the hosts into the lead in the first half, but Lee Erwin and Miguel Figueira struck within a span of four minutes to put Mariners into the lead, which turned out to be decisive in their win.

SC Delhi lead in first half

The Phoenixes started the match on a strong note as Juan Peña tested Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith with a long-range strike in the fourth minute. SC Delhi continued to press the opposition, and Lamgoulen Hangshing sent an effort over the crossbar in the eighth minute. Lee Erwin created a chance from the outside box for Mariners, but his shot went wide. Rahul Bheke came close to giving Mohun Bagan the lead by connecting with Lallianzuala Chhangte’s cross, but SC Delhi goalkeeper Nora Fernandes pulled off a save to keep the score level. SC Delhi managed to break the deadlock in the 23rd minute as Manoj Mohammad picked out Lalrinliana Hnamte, who struck one in the bottom-left corner with his left foot to give them a 1-0 lead. Both sides kept their attack on, and Lee Erwin tested the SC Delhi goalkeeper in the 39th minute and also missed the target narrowly a few minutes after the save from Nora. It was 1-0 in favour of SC Delhi at half-time. Mohun Bagan turn the tide