Trophy Drama Returns? Mohsin Naqvi Set To Attend Women’s Asia Cup Final
If India reaches the final of the women’s Asia Cup, which is most likely, the cricket world might witness a trophy standoff.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: The possibility of another trophy standoff between India and Pakistan has emerged in some recent media reports. A report from Pakistani media, Geo Super, suggests that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi will attend the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai.
The report adds that Naqvi is expected to be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the competition on September 13. His presence could become a talking point in the final if Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. reach the title clash, which is highly probable.
Naqvi found himself at the centre of a major controversy which took place during last year's Men's Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium. India beat Pakistan in the summit clash but refused to receive the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi.
The final was played when the diplomatic relations between the two countries were strained. The tournament took place after the Pahalgam terror attack.
Why could Trophy drama return?
If India wins the tournament, Naqvi will present the trophy to the champions as he is in the position of the ACC President. The decision on whether to take the silverware from him will completely rely on the team. There hasn’t been any statement from the BCCI on what they would do if India win the tournament and Naqvi is there for the presentation.
Why would Naqvi present the trophy?
Naqvi currently holds two key positions. Apart from being the chairman of the PCB, he is also the president of the ACC. Women’s Asia Cup is an ACC-hosted tournament, and as ACC President, Naqvi has the right to give the trophy to the winning team.
What happened in last year's men’s final?
The controversy surrounding Naqvi commenced after India beat Pakistan on September 28. The post-match presentation was delayed by one hour as India were not ready to take the trophy from Naqvi. The players celebrated their win with the trophy while Naqvi left the stadium with the silverware.
The Asia Cup is still not handed to India, and it remains at the ACC headquarters in Dubai.