ETV Bharat / sports

Trophy Drama Returns? Mohsin Naqvi Set To Attend Women’s Asia Cup Final

Hyderabad: The possibility of another trophy standoff between India and Pakistan has emerged in some recent media reports. A report from Pakistani media, Geo Super, suggests that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi will attend the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai.

The report adds that Naqvi is expected to be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the competition on September 13. His presence could become a talking point in the final if Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. reach the title clash, which is highly probable.

Naqvi found himself at the centre of a major controversy which took place during last year's Men's Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium. India beat Pakistan in the summit clash but refused to receive the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi.

The final was played when the diplomatic relations between the two countries were strained. The tournament took place after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Why could Trophy drama return?

If India wins the tournament, Naqvi will present the trophy to the champions as he is in the position of the ACC President. The decision on whether to take the silverware from him will completely rely on the team. There hasn’t been any statement from the BCCI on what they would do if India win the tournament and Naqvi is there for the presentation.