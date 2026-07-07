ETV Bharat / sports

'You’ll Always Be My Inspiration': Mohammed Siraj Pens Heartfelt Note For Cristiano Ronaldo After Portugal’s Loss To Spain

Hyderabad: India pacer Mohammed Siraj paid an emotional tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal exited the tournament after a Round of 16 defeat to Spain. Siraj is a long-time admirer of Ronaldo, and the fast bowler also expressed him for being his inspiration.

"No matter what happened today, you will always be my inspiration, Cristiano," Siraj wrote on his Instagram story. "A single game can never define your greatness. Thank you for inspiring millions around the world."

Siraj often expresses his adoration for the Indian pacer, often imitating his "Siuuu" celebration, performing the trademark jump and landing that has been equivalent to football’s greatest players. His latest tribute also reflected the admiration of countless fans who praised Ronaldo after his contribution to the national side in World Cup history.

Also, after India's dramatic six-run win over England at The Oval to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2 in 2025, Siraj had revealed that he made the image of the Portugal superstar his phone wallpaper with a caption ‘Believe’.

Ronaldo's last World Cup appearance ended in disappointment for Portugal as they lost the match by 1-0 as Mikel Merino scored a goal in the 91st minute. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner left his World Cup journey with a legacy that is difficult to match. He remains the only player to score in six different World Cup editions and has a remarkable collection of club and international honours. The Portugal star has played club football in Portugal (Sporting Lisbon), England (Manchester United), Italy (Juventus), Spain (Real Madrid) and Saudi Arabia (Al Nassr). He has also won the UEFA Nations League twice and the European Championship with Portugal.

Ronaldo made 27 World Cup appearances in his career and scored 11 goals across six editions. Also, he is the only player to score in six different World Cups.