Mohammed Shami Acquitted In Cheque Bounce Case Filed By Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan
Shami appeared before the Alipore Court in connection with the alleged fraud case involving a cheque of Rs 1 lakh. Reports Manas Naskar
Published : May 20, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
Kolkata: Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami on Wednesday received relief in a cheque bounce case filed by his former wife Hasin Jahan in 2018. Shami appeared before the Alipore Court in Kolkata in connection with the alleged fraud case involving a cheque of Rs 1 lakh. The court acquitted the Indian pacer of all charges in the matter.
The case dates back to 2018, when Hasin Jahan publicly accused Shami and his family of domestic violence and other forms of harassment. During the same period, she had also alleged that a cheque worth Rs 1 lakh issued by Shami had bounced, following which she filed a financial fraud complaint against him. The dispute eventually led to the couple’s divorce.
Following the separation, Hasin Jahan challenged the maintenance amount fixed by a lower court and approached the Calcutta High Court. The High Court later ordered a monthly maintenance payment of Rs 1.5 lakh for Hasin Jahan and Rs 2.5 lakh for their daughter.
However, dissatisfied with the ruling, Hasin Jahan moved a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court seeking Rs 10 lakh per month exclusively for herself. The Division Bench upheld the earlier order passed by the Single Bench, which was another legal setback for her.
She subsequently challenged the verdict before the Supreme Court of India, where the matter is currently pending. Sources said Mohammed Shami travelled to Kolkata during the ongoing Indian Premier League season specifically to attend the court hearing.
It is believed that his court appearance was the reason he missed Tuesday’s IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, which Lucknow Super Giants lost by seven wickets.
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