ETV Bharat / sports

Mohammed Shami Acquitted In Cheque Bounce Case Filed By Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan

Kolkata: Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami on Wednesday received relief in a cheque bounce case filed by his former wife Hasin Jahan in 2018. Shami appeared before the Alipore Court in Kolkata in connection with the alleged fraud case involving a cheque of Rs 1 lakh. The court acquitted the Indian pacer of all charges in the matter.

The case dates back to 2018, when Hasin Jahan publicly accused Shami and his family of domestic violence and other forms of harassment. During the same period, she had also alleged that a cheque worth Rs 1 lakh issued by Shami had bounced, following which she filed a financial fraud complaint against him. The dispute eventually led to the couple’s divorce.

Following the separation, Hasin Jahan challenged the maintenance amount fixed by a lower court and approached the Calcutta High Court. The High Court later ordered a monthly maintenance payment of Rs 1.5 lakh for Hasin Jahan and Rs 2.5 lakh for their daughter.